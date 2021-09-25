September 25, 2021
Mississippi State vs. LSU: Quick Gameday Preview and Prediction

Mississippi State and LSU both enter today's game hoping to find their identity on offense.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State and LSU both enter today’s game with a 2-1 record to start the season. And similarly, both teams are looking to find a sense of consistency on offense.

Will we see the Mississippi State team that came back from being down 21 points in almost a single quarter? Or will we see the same inconsistencies we’ve seen through the first three games?

That is the question that will be perhaps the most interesting to see the answer to during Saturday morning’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff in Starkville.

Sneak Peek Preview:

The status of LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is an important story to watch prior to game time. Stingley is arguably the best cornerback in the nation and if he’s not on the field, Mississippi State should have an easier time with their passing attack.

Mississippi State is averaging 406.3 yards per game (11th) while LSU is averaging 389 (12th).

Both of these offenses can put up points, but the how and when have not been the easiest to predict.

The key to a win for LSU would be their secondary, even if Stingley were to miss today’s game. I think Mississippi State has a big advantage in this matchup as Mike Leach’s scheme will often cause problems for opposing passing defenses. 

And if sophomore quarterback Will Rogers can start off hot and build up his confidence – look out.

Prediction:

With Stingley questionable, LSU’s chances take a big hit. I liked Mississippi State in a close game heading into today. But if Stingley sits out this one, I’m rolling with Mississippi State with confidence.

Mississippi State 37, LSU 31

