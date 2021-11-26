Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowbell Corner’s Egg Bowl MVP: LB Jett Johnson

    The Egg Bowl was a rollercoaster of a game for MSU, but Jett Johnson maintained a steady, hard-hitting level of play throughout it all.
    Author:

    It was a suboptimal outing for MSU against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell to the School Up North via a final score of 31-21, giving Ole Miss their 10th win on the season while locking themselves into a 7-5 record.

    It was a game full of highs and lows, with dropped touchdowns, tough penalties and questionable no-calls, but throughout all of it, one player stayed consistent and present in what seemed like every play.

    Jett Johnson finished the game with 11 total tackles, with one coming for a loss. Johnson’s biggest play of the night, though, was a huge interception in the second half which he almost returned for a touchdown.

    “Yeah, big momentum play I guess," Johnson said. "Very thankful for that pick, we ended up scoring off of it, so that was big. (I) wish I was a little bit faster, maybe I could have housed it,” Johnson joked with reporters after the game.

    Read More

    He attributed the pick to MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s play-calling,a sort of "right place, right time" thing.

    “They had two receivers on my side … (They both) ran a slant, I just kind of jumped in front of him. (It was a) perfect call, so credit to coach Arnett, I was just there.”

    Johnson was a standout player on an otherwise very tough night and has been there all season after stepping into more playing time this season after waiting his turn in the Bulldog reserves. 

    Now, Johnson and the Bulldogs look ahead to the extra practices a bowl game (which is still undetermined) allows the team.

    USATSI_17064003
    Football

    MVP of the Game: LB Jett Johnson Puts on Standout Performance in Egg Bowl Loss

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17230827
    Football

    Battle For the Golden Egg: How Things Shook Out For Will Rogers, Matt Corral

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17231333
    Football

    Mississippi State football: Mike Leach Talks 31-21 Egg Bowl Loss to Ole Miss

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17013629 (3)
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Ole Miss

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17156884 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Gives Meaning to the Phrase "Mr. Reliable"

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16825283 (2)
    Football

    Egg Bowl: In Battle of Two 'High-Flying' Offenses That Are Not the Same, Quarterback Play Will Be Essential

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17161594
    Football

    Know Your Enemy: Previewing Ole Miss vs Mississippi State In the Egg Bowl

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_13724923
    Football

    Egg Bowl Rivalry: What It's Like In a House Divided

    Nov 25, 2021