MVP of the Game: LB Jett Johnson Puts on Standout Performance in Egg Bowl Loss

The Egg Bowl was a rollercoaster of a game for MSU, but Jett Johnson maintained a steady, hard-hitting level of play throughout it all.

It was a suboptimal outing for MSU against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell to the School Up North via a final score of 31-21, giving Ole Miss their 10th win on the season while locking themselves into a 7-5 record.

It was a game full of highs and lows, with dropped touchdowns, tough penalties and questionable no-calls, but throughout all of it, one player stayed consistent and present in what seemed like every play.

Jett Johnson finished the game with 11 total tackles, with one coming for a loss. Johnson’s biggest play of the night, though, was a huge interception in the second half which he almost returned for a touchdown.

“Yeah, big momentum play I guess," Johnson said. "Very thankful for that pick, we ended up scoring off of it, so that was big. (I) wish I was a little bit faster, maybe I could have housed it,” Johnson joked with reporters after the game.

He attributed the pick to MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s play-calling,a sort of "right place, right time" thing.

“They had two receivers on my side … (They both) ran a slant, I just kind of jumped in front of him. (It was a) perfect call, so credit to coach Arnett, I was just there.”

Johnson was a standout player on an otherwise very tough night and has been there all season after stepping into more playing time this season after waiting his turn in the Bulldog reserves.

Now, Johnson and the Bulldogs look ahead to the extra practices a bowl game (which is still undetermined) allows the team.