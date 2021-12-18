Bulldogs WR Reportedly Enters The Transfer Portal

Mississippi State wide receiver Jordon Hoyer has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Andy Kostka of The Clarion-Ledger.

Hoyer redshirted in 2018 and didn't see action in a game in 2019, 2020 or 2021. It does not appear that he was on the roster this past season. Hoyer is listed as having been on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in his sophomore season, which was in 2020.

It will be interesting to see if Hoyer, who originally joined the program as a walk-on from Fairburn, Georgia out of Creekside High School can find a playing opportunity elsewhere, as it clearly doesn't seem he would have ever had a chance to crack into the lineup in Starkville.

Here's a look at the wide receivers currently on the roster at Mississippi State:

- Malik Heath

- Austin Williams

- Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin

- Trip Wilson

- Kade Kolka

- Jamire Calvin

- Rara Thomas

- Rufus Harvey

- Teddy Knox

- Carson Banks

- Bo Brooks

- Jaden Walley

- Brodie King

- Christian Ford

- Jacobi Moore

- Makai Polk

- Caleb Ducking

- Antonio Harmon

- Quinton Torbor

- Andrew Berquist