Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State WR Reportedly Enters The Transfer Portal

    Mississippi State reportedly lost another player to the transfer portal this week.
    Author:

    Mississippi State wide receiver Jordon Hoyer has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Andy Kostka of The Clarion-Ledger.

    Hoyer redshirted in 2018 and didn't see action in a game in 2019, 2020 or 2021. It does not appear that he was on the roster this past season. Hoyer is listed as having been on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in his sophomore season, which was in 2020.

    It will be interesting to see if Hoyer, who originally joined the program as a walk-on from Fairburn, Georgia out of Creekside High School can find a playing opportunity elsewhere, as it clearly doesn't seem he would have ever had a chance to crack into the lineup in Starkville.

    Here's a look at the wide receivers currently on the roster at Mississippi State:

    - Malik Heath

    - Austin Williams

    - Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin

    - Trip Wilson

    - Kade Kolka

    - Jamire Calvin

    - Rara Thomas

    - Rufus Harvey

    Read More

    - Teddy Knox

    - Carson Banks

    - Bo Brooks

    - Jaden Walley

    - Brodie King

    - Christian Ford

    - Jacobi Moore

    - Makai Polk

    - Caleb Ducking

    - Antonio Harmon

    - Quinton Torbor

    - Andrew Berquist

    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    Bulldogs WR Reportedly Enters The Transfer Portal

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17346751
    Football

    How COVID-19 Surge In The NFL Affects The League, Former Mississippi State Players

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17230803 (1)
    Football

    Watch: Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16782916 (2)
    Football

    Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17158068 (1)
    Football

    OL Charles Cross Declares For 2022 NFL Draft, Won’t Play In Liberty Bowl

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17013629 (3)
    Football

    Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Earns Another Academic Accolade

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    Mississippi State’s LaQuinston Sharp Granted Extra Year of Eligibility

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17012703 (1)
    Football

    Mike Leach Calls Mississippi State WR 'Ultimate Success Story' of Transfer Portal

    Dec 16, 2021