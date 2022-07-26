Skip to main content

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson Joins Hal Mumme and Associates NIL Agency

Mississippi State Linebacker Nathaniel Watson becomes the first SEC athlete to join the Hal Mumme and Associates NIL Agency.

Mississippi State standout linebacker Nathaniel Watson has joined the Hal Mumme and Associates NIL Agency.

The talented student-athlete has made significant contributions to the Bulldogs' defense over the last four years, but he had a major breakthrough in 2021. Last season, Watson recorded 84 tackles -- 33 of which were solo -- and had 10 tackles-for-losses that pushed opponents back a total of 46 yards. He also had five sacks and one pass defended. 

Watson has proven himself in more ways than just on the football field. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has taken on various roles as a leader within the team's locker room. He was named to the 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor roll and most recently represented Mississippi State at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. 

Watson is the first SEC athlete to be represented by Hal Mumme and Associates. Washington softball star Baylee Klingler and quarterback Nate Hayden of Presbyterian College were the first two players invited to join the agency. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to its mission statement, Hal Mumme and Associates aims to help student-athletes receive fair opportunities from NIL advertisers, regardless of which sports they play. The founder of the agency, Hal Mumme, has a unique connection with Mississippi State's football program: he partnered with current Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach to create the Air Raid offense in 1989. 

With the 2022 college athletics season starting in the coming weeks, more and more athletes are being given opportunities to receive special benefits. If the trend of providing funds to talented college athletes continues, Watson will soon be just one of many Bulldogs receiving NIL support in the coming months.

USATSI_17421573
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

By Brandon Loree2 hours ago
USATSI_14996968
Football

Former Mississippi State Wide Receiver Osirus Mitchell to Sign with Green Bay Packers After Impressive USFL Season

By Elizabeth Keen12 hours ago
USATSI_17917972
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball to Participate in First-Ever Barstool Classic

By Elizabeth Keen20 hours ago
USATSI_16868796
Football

What Are Mississippi State's Odds of Landing QB Target Chris Parson?

By Crissy FroydJul 25, 2022 4:07 PM EDT
USATSI_16868825
Football

Bulldogs QB Target Chris Parson Continues to be a Hot Commodity Following FSU Decommitment

By Crissy FroydJul 25, 2022 2:48 PM EDT
USATSI_12673474
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Receives Commitment from VCU Left-Handed Pitcher Tyler Davis

By Elizabeth KeenJul 25, 2022 6:30 AM EDT
USATSI_18717400
Football

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Ranked Among the SEC's Most Entertaining Coaches

By Elizabeth KeenJul 24, 2022 12:38 PM EDT
USATSI_18536576
Football

Dak Prescott Among Top QBs in Madden 23 QB Ratings

By Crissy FroydJul 23, 2022 12:48 PM EDT