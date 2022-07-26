Mississippi State standout linebacker Nathaniel Watson has joined the Hal Mumme and Associates NIL Agency.

The talented student-athlete has made significant contributions to the Bulldogs' defense over the last four years, but he had a major breakthrough in 2021. Last season, Watson recorded 84 tackles -- 33 of which were solo -- and had 10 tackles-for-losses that pushed opponents back a total of 46 yards. He also had five sacks and one pass defended.

Watson has proven himself in more ways than just on the football field. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has taken on various roles as a leader within the team's locker room. He was named to the 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor roll and most recently represented Mississippi State at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Watson is the first SEC athlete to be represented by Hal Mumme and Associates. Washington softball star Baylee Klingler and quarterback Nate Hayden of Presbyterian College were the first two players invited to join the agency.

According to its mission statement, Hal Mumme and Associates aims to help student-athletes receive fair opportunities from NIL advertisers, regardless of which sports they play. The founder of the agency, Hal Mumme, has a unique connection with Mississippi State's football program: he partnered with current Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach to create the Air Raid offense in 1989.

With the 2022 college athletics season starting in the coming weeks, more and more athletes are being given opportunities to receive special benefits. If the trend of providing funds to talented college athletes continues, Watson will soon be just one of many Bulldogs receiving NIL support in the coming months.