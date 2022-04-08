Skip to main content

Mike Leach Getting Back into the Classroom

MSU Head Coach Mike Leach and Michael Baumgartner are co-hosting a class on insurgent warfare and football strategy this Friday, April 8th, at the Starkville Mississippi State campus.

Mike Leach first taught this class at Washington State University in 2019 and is now bringing it down south. Co-host, Michael Baumgartner, served as a State Department Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad during the Iraq surge, focusing on counterinsurgency and coordinating economic operations. Baumgartner is the former Washington state senator and current treasurer for Spokane County.

One former Washington State student that took the class said, "Watching him break down game film was like one of the most incredible things I've ever seen." Another added, "He's kind of like the great philosopher, especially with the offense that he runs."

For this class, 'Mike Night', the two men will come together to discuss the similarities between good football and warfare. Leach has one of the most one-of-a-kind minds in college football. This will be an interesting perspective for spectators to hear and soak in. 

Here are the specifics of the class:

When: Friday, April 8th

Where: Old Main Wingo Auditorium 

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT (Doors open at 5:00 p.m.)

Tickets are first come, first serve.

