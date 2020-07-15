Cowbell Corner
SI All-American football watch list: 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs commits and several MSU targets named

Joel Coleman

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson out of Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas, headlines a group of eight Mississippi State verbal commits, along with several of the Bulldogs’ key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Robertson is a 6-3, 190-pound pro-style quarterback who verbally committed to the Bulldogs in March. He possesses a big-time arm, has prepped in a pass-happy offense and seems to be an ideal fit for MSU head coach Mike Leach's Air-Raid offensive scheme. Robertson is also committed to play baseball for the Bulldogs.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Mississippi State verbals and targets on the SI All-American watch list. Click a player's name to head to his individual page: 

VERBAL COMMITS

Offense

QB Sawyer Robertson/6-3, 190/Coronado High (Lubbock, Texas) 

WR Theodore Knox/5-10, 167/The Woodlands (Texas) High

WR Brandon Buckhaulter/6-3, 207/Hartfield Academy (Flowood, Miss.)

OL Makylan Pounders/6-3, 295/Byhailia (Miss.) High

QB Daniel Greek/6-4, 230/Liberty Christian School (Argyle, Texas)

RB Amariyon Howard/6-0, 200/Starkville (Miss.) High

Defense

S Myzel Williams/6-0, 190/Deland (Fla.) High

S Corey Ellington/6-3, 190/Holmes County High (Lexington, Miss.)

TARGETS

Offense

WR Da'Wain Lofton/5-10, 175/North Side High (Fort Worth, Texas)

WR Malik Nabers/6-0, 190/Comeaux High (Lafayette, La.)

OL Rod Orr/6-7, 296/ Gadsden City High (Gadsden, Ala.)

OL Weston Franklin/6-4, 308/Wayne County High (Jesup, Ga.)

RB Tavierre Dunlap/6-0, 196/Del Valle (Texas) High

WR Deion Smith/6-2, 172/Provine High (Jackson, Miss.)

RB Cam Jeffery/6-0, 195/American Christian Academy (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

WR Tommi Hill/6-1, 185/Edgewater High (Orlando, Fla.)

WR Antonio Harmon/6-4, 205/Kosciusko (Miss.) High

Defense

CB Justin Walley/5-10, 170/D'Iberville High (Biloxi, Miss.)

DL Nick Dimitris/6-4, 235/Sierra Vista High (Baldwin Park, Calif.)

S Kadarius Calloway/6-0, 210/Philadelphia (Miss.) High

CB M.J. Daniels/6-3, 185/George County High (Lucedale, Miss.)

LB Adrian Huey/5-10, 160/Hillsboro High (Nashville, Tenn.)

S Lyrik Rawls/6-1, 180/Marshall (Texas) High

Athlete

ATH Chase Smith/6-3, 190/Bayside High (Palm Bay, Fla.)

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

