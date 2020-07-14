SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Myzel Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Myzel Williams
Projected Position: Free Safety
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds
School: Daytona (Fla.) Deland
Committed to: Mississippi State 

Frame: Good overall size. Adequate width through upper body. Long arms, with budding muscle. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, though unlikely to play above 210 pounds. 

Athleticism: Exceptional balance and body control. Good short-area quickness; makes hard, aggressive cuts. Above-average speed at best; clocked 4.79 40-yard dash as sophomore. Great burst. Functional power, with budding strength. 

Instincts: Outstanding awareness in coverage. Reads quarterback’s eyes as zone, deep defender for easy picks, deflections. Plays half step ahead of peers. Quick to offer help in run support.Very good tackler in space; chops feet and shoots low. Big hitter after planting foot, driving toward target. 

Polish: Flashes solid one-on-one coverage ability, but must clean up footwork in backpedal. Ability to shed blocks is relative question mark; won’t sprint past SEC blockers. Needs to get stronger. 

Bottom Line: Williams is an instinctive, opportunistic defensive back with a good package of athletic tools. Speed is biggest question mark at next level, though awareness will likely keep him at free safety no matter what. Surefire contributor and potential starter for Mississippi State.

