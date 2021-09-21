Watch: Bulldogs HC Mike Leach Discusses Loss to Memphis, Upcoming Game Against LSU

September 21, 2021
Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Loss to Memphis, Upcoming Game Against LSU

Mississippi State faces LSU in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.
Mississippi State football is coming off a tough loss to swallow after the Bulldogs (2-1) squandered several opportunities in a 31-29 road loss to Memphis that also involved some highly questionable officiating Saturday.

Regardless of how things should have gone, the Bulldogs now have no choice but to put that one behind them as they prepare to take on the visiting LSU Tigers (2-1) who are fresh off a 49-21 win over Central Michigan.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach addressed questions on both Saturday's loss and this week's contest when he met with the media Monday afternoon.

"Our team doesn’t need to worry about that (loss to Memphis)," Leach said. "We had ample opportunities to do things differently. One play aside, well actually there may be more which people would disagree on. I think that’s definitely the case with multiple questions in play. The biggest thing is that we need to worry about ourselves and what we think is most important. They don’t dwell on that at all. I handle that and our administration and the league. They handle that, and we focus on playing one play at a time. We’ve got to get better at that. That’s the biggest thing."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Monday:

credit: Mississippi State Athletics
