How Mississippi State Beats LSU: One Potentially Major Key

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach could look to open up the Air Raid scheme this weekend. And if he does, the pressure is on Will Rogers.

Mississippi State has had its share of ups and downs through the first three weeks of the college football season. After fighting back in a thrilling 35-34 comeback win over Louisiana Tech in week one, the Bulldogs beat NC State 24-10 in Week 2. But Mississippi State was stunned by the Memphis Tigers last weekend, losing 31-29.

So, how does Mississippi State beat LSU this weekend?

Let’s break it down.

Mike Leach will open up the playbook and let Rogers air it out.

This is how I think Mississippi State beats LSU this weekend. And it may be a bold analysis, but I’m good with that.

I believe that Mike Leach has been holding back a big portion of the Air Raid scheme because he may not have a ton of faith in quarterback Will Rogers. So, if that’s in fact the case, then why would Leach change the game plan in week three?

Because he needs to win this game. And he knows it.

Mississippi State is too talented to have another subpar season – and LSU is a winnable game, and the entire team knows it.

A lot of pressure will be on Will Rogers to be more than a game manager this weekend. But if Leach believes it’s what is needed in order to pull out a win over LSU, he may not have a choice.

I’m expecting a high-scoring affair this weekend. And I believe in Leach’s scheme too much to pick against him.