September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search

Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Discusses Week 1, Upcoming Matchup Against NC State

Mike Leach met with the media Monday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State football avoided an upset against LA Tech in Week 1, and will look to stay on the right side of the win column as it prepares to face NC State -- which is also coming off a win -- in Week 2 of the season.

One big topic in Leach's postgame press conference following the 35-34 victory was the drastic difference in levels of performance the team showed within the same game. If MSU can perform as well as it did in the final quarter of Saturday's game for the entirety of the upcoming contest, this should be a solid victory.

But it is going to take consistency.

"Well, we definitely have to get better this week. They’re a good team," Leach said. "I think their defense runs to the ball well. I think they play with a lot of enthusiasm. The other thing is they’ve got quite a bit of experience back. We just have to play well. NC State is going to do whatever they do. We just have to focus on ourselves and be the best team that we can be out there. That’s all we really have control over. If we do our job the best we can, that gives us the best chance."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Monday:

photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Win Over LA Tech, Week Matchup Against NC State

USATSI_15051122 (1)
Football

Bulldogs Expected to Have WR Malik Heath, DE De'Monte Russell Back vs. NC State

USATSI_9025751
Football

Mississippi State vs. NC State: Looking Into the All-Time Series Ahead of Saturday

USATSI_16689868
Football

Mississippi State Has Shown How Resilient it Can Be, Value of 'Playing Together' After Biggest Comeback in School History

photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Reflect on Comeback Win Over LA Tech

USATSI_16689811
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks 35-34 Mississippi State Win Over LA Tech

USATSI_16689743
Football

Mississippi State Forges Comeback Against LA Tech: What We Took Away From the Win

USATSI_15063360
Football

Mississippi State May Be One of the Most Underrated Teams in College Football This Year, Here's Why