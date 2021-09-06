Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Win Over LA Tech, Week Matchup Against NC State

Mississippi State football avoided an upset against LA Tech in Week 1, and will look to stay on the right side of the win column as it prepares to face NC State -- which is also coming off a win -- in Week 2 of the season.

One big topic in Leach's postgame press conference following the 35-34 victory was the drastic difference in levels of performance the team showed within the same game. If MSU can perform as well as it did in the final quarter of Saturday's game for the entirety of the upcoming contest, this should be a solid victory.

But it is going to take consistency.

"Well, we definitely have to get better this week. They’re a good team," Leach said. "I think their defense runs to the ball well. I think they play with a lot of enthusiasm. The other thing is they’ve got quite a bit of experience back. We just have to play well. NC State is going to do whatever they do. We just have to focus on ourselves and be the best team that we can be out there. That’s all we really have control over. If we do our job the best we can, that gives us the best chance."

