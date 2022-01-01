Mississippi State Still On Ole Miss' Mind as Rebels Prepare to Play in Sugar Bowl

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Ole Miss Still Thinking About Mississippi State As it Prepares for the Sugar Bowl

    Mississippi State is still on Ole Miss' mind even as the Rebels prepare to play in the prestigious Sugar Bowl.
    The rivalry between Mississippi State and Ole Miss is real -- so real to the point the Rebels are still thinking about the Bulldogs on a holiday and the day before they're set to play the Baylor Bears in the prestigious Sugar Bowl.

    Friday night, as the ball was getting ready to drop for New Year's Eve, the official Ole Miss Twitter account tweeted "We heard they love watching the ball drop in Starkville" with a video clip from this year's Egg Bowl.

    Mississippi State suffered from several dropped passes from receivers in the rain, which, if they had been reeled in, the final score of the rivalry game could have been much different than the 31-21 finish that saw Ole Miss come out on top.

    Between this and the 34-7 blowout loss a depleted Mississippi State suffered in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the Bulldogs will be eager to get back out there and redeem themselves when the season begins next fall.

    And you can bet they'll be especially hungry for revenge when they clash with the Rebels again on Nov. 24 in the 2022 Egg Bowl.

