Egg Bowl 2021: Final Score Predictions For This Year's Matchup Between Ole Miss and Mississippi State

Mississippi State (7-4) is on a two-game winning streak after securing a 55-10 win over the Tennessee State Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium this week after securing a 43-34 win over the Auburn Tigers on the road just one week before.

Now, with rivalry week in full swing, the Bulldogs will look to finish off the regular season strong with a win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) in the Egg Bowl on Thursday in Starkville.

Here's a look at our thoughts on just how things could play out between the two teams on Thanksgiving:

Crissy Froyd - Lead Publisher/Writer:

This will be a closely fought matchup between two high-powered offenses. Mississippi State's defense has been inconsistent as of late and Ole Miss' defense has showed up on occasion but hasn't been immensely effective this season. These two quarterbacks - Will Rogers and Matt Corral - may also not have nearly as big of a gap between them as some may think, and that'll be another element to watch in this one.

Mississippi State wins at home, 31-27 to round out the regular season at 8-4... with just one more loss than I projected it to have at the beginning of the season.

FINAL: 31-27, Mississippi State

Elizabeth Keen - Writer:

After a tough loss to the Rebels last year, Mississippi State will be hungry for revenge. Will Rogers has shown much improvement as the season has gone on and possesses a serious threat to a struggling Ole Miss defense. On the other hand, the Rebels have seemed to struggle a bit with mediocre wins against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Matt Corral and company can put up a fight against anybody, but ultimately the Dawgs will win 28-23 in front of their home crowd and head into their bowl game 8-4.

FINAL: 28-23, Mississippi State

Tanner Marlar - Writer:

I've been around and covering this rivalry for all of my 21 years on this planet now, and never has it ever gone quite how anyone expects. It always seems that the wacky prevails over the probable, and I think this year is no exception.

There are several factors that will play into this one, with the weather being a huge one. Most would believe this favors the more "balanced" Rebels, but I pose you this question. In what world is the weather in Washington ever better than the weather in Starkville? Mike Leach and his teams had no troubles coping with weather at Washington State, and I think that holds true in this one.

Matt Corral is still well within the Heisman race, but the argument could definitely be made that Will Rogers should be right there with him, especially with his play as of late. The MSU offense is humming, no doubt, and I think that only continues in the last home game of the year.

For these and many other reasons, I have MSU winning 38-35 in front of their home crowd off of a Nolan McCord game winning field goal, because nothing on earth would be more on brand for the Egg Bowl.

FINAL: 38-35, Mississippi State