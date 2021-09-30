Greg McElroy Calls Mississippi State a 'Dangerous Game' for Texas A&M

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy thinks the Bulldogs could be a “dangerous game” for the Aggies.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs dropped to 2-2 last week when a comeback effort that came up just short in Davis Wade Stadium, falling to LSU 28-25.

Time to turn the page and keep getting better. This weekend, the Bulldogs will be taking a road trip to face a Texas A&M (3-1) team coming off of a 20-10 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend.

This weekend’s matchup won’t be an easy one for Leach’s team. But, with A&M coming off of a poor performance against Arkansas, this game may not be a slam-dunk for Jimbo Fisher’s squad, either.

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy thinks this could be a “dangerous game” for the Aggies.

McElroy recently appeared on the Paul Finnebaum Show, and had an interesting outlook on this game.

"That's a dangerous game,”

McElroy said.

"You already having the hangover effect from playing poorly against Arkansas. You're probably beat up because of how physical Arkansas was in that game. You have Alabama looming — one of the biggest games they will have on campus in quite some time. And then stuck right in the middle is Mississippi State who is really capable on the defensive side.”

“They've (A&M) had a lot of slow starts offensively, I'm very concerned with what I've seen from Texas A&M."

McElroy’s points are very noteworthy and definitely worth monitoring leading up to this weekend’s matchup. If MSU can continue to make improvements on the offensive side of the ball – and build more consistent drives ending in points on the board – this game could be a lot closer than many believe.

The Bulldogs defense have made plays to help its offense, and they’ll need that again this weekend. If the Aggies start slow on offense, MSU has to keep the game close with defensive stops early on and steadiness on early offensive drives.

If we see early plays on defense and execution on both sides of the ball, the Bulldogs will be in this game.