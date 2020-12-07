Mississippi State football notes: MSU roster still dealing with issues ahead of Auburn game, plus more

It has been a long time since the Mississippi State football team has been at full strength. When the Bulldogs battle Auburn on Saturday in a 6:30 p.m. game in Starkville, it appears as though the MSU roster will remain shorthanded.

State head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday for his weekly press conference and indicated that his team continues to deal with a numbers issue, even after not playing this past weekend.

"I think we're pretty similar to what we've been the two weeks before," Leach said of MSU's player availability from a numbers standpoint. "The thing is, there's definitely the ambush factor of this (COVID-19) stuff. You feel like it's used like a time bomb a little bit you know."

As for which players could be in danger of missing Saturday's game, that much is unknown. What is known is that it appears the Bulldogs will almost assuredly be ready to play regardless.

In each of MSU's last two games – at Georgia and at Ole Miss – State had fewer than 53 scholarship players available. That's the number the Southeastern Conference set before the season in which if teams fell below it, games could be postponed. MSU of course played anyway. Leach indicated Monday that when it comes to deciding to play games or not, such choices are over his head.

"It's pretty much out of my hands honestly," Leach said.

Leach isn't complaining though, at least not publicly. Yes, MSU lost each of the last two games, but the Bulldogs were in it until the end in both affairs. On Monday, Leach praised his team's efforts while battling through adversity and relying heavily on young players, even if some of those youngsters are having to learn under fire.

"We've got a lot of young guys that are going to do a lot of great things, but if it was such a great idea to play true freshmen, everybody would do it," Leach said.

Those youngsters appear to be the ones that'll once again lead the Bulldogs into battle on Saturday. It's still not the best of situations numbers-wise for MSU apparently, but hey, game on barring something unexpected.

"I'd rather play and go out there," Leach said. "You practice all year long to play, so I am glad we get to play."

Bulldogs going bowling?

No matter what happens in the season's final two games, MSU will have a losing record in 2020. Still, the unique nature of this season might allow the Bulldogs a bowl bid somewhere regardless of how the last two regular season contests play out.

On Monday, Leach let it be known he's completely onboard with MSU accepting a bid to a postseason game no matter the circumstances.

"I certainly would be in favor of it," Leach said. "I want to play as many games as we can. We've got a young team. The more practice, the more work we get the better is the way I look at it."

Could K.J. Costello return?

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello hasn't played since he was injured at Alabama and it's certainly possible that Costello has seen the field for the last time as a Bulldog – especially given the continued improvement of true freshman signal caller Will Rogers.

However, the NCAA has ruled this season doesn't count against athletes' eligibility, so it's at least feasible Costello (and others like him who would've ordinarily been in their final year) could return in 2021.

Leach was asked specifically about Costello's plans for next year. Even with the presence of Rogers and a pair of quarterbacks expected to be a part of MSU's upcoming signing class, Leach didn't completely rule out the possibility of a Costello comeback.

"Not sure yet," Leach said. "I think that's still in the works."

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.