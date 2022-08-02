Skip to main content

NFL Football: Betting Odds For the Dallas Cowboys to Win the NFC East in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2022 campaign as the slight favorite to win the NFC East division.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys are looking to win the NFC East division in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1990s.

The Cowboys have lost some notable stars in the offseason but are still slightly favored by DraftKings to win their division. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson are no longer with the team, but there are still plenty of talented targets for Prescott to throw to in 2022. Dallas' offense features wideouts CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington, and rookie Jalen Tolbert -- all of which will play a bigger role on the team this season.

In the backfield with Prescott are running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott has struggled to put up big numbers over the last few seasons, but head coach Mike McCarthy believes that the speedster will have a comeback year.

"I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he's completely healthy now and he's had a tremendous offseason," McCarthy said. "The weight that he has been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive."

With so much talent surrounding Prescott this season, the Cowboys offense is set for a breakout year. However, there are still some unknowns on the offensive line for Dallas, specifically at the center position. Right guard Zack Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith will return, but other positions up front have yet to be determined. 

The defensive unit for the Dallas Cowboys is just as talented as the team's offense and features elite talents such as linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive back Trevon Diggs. Rookie defensive end Sam Williams could also play a huge part in the success of the Cowboys' defense this season.

Dallas is the front runner to win the NFC East in 2022, but the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to change that narrative. Philly boasts a talented offense with quarterback Jalen Hurts and big-time targets Devonta Smith, Jalen Reagor and AJ Brown leading the way. The race for first place in the NFC East will likely come down to some of the final games for the Cowboys and Eagles in 2022. 

Here's a look at the current betting odds for each NFC East team to win the division according to DraftKings:

1. Dallas Cowboys (+135)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (+165)

3. Washington Commanders (+500)

4. New York Giants (+800)

