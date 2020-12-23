Robertson "pumped and ready to roll"

There's no doubt Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Sawyer Robertson has high expectations on him. The Mississippi State quarterback signee, who inked with the Bulldogs last week, will come to Starkville in the summer of 2021 as the highest-rated quarterback signee in MSU history, and in the career of head coach Mike Leach (per 247Sports).

Yet Robertson doesn't seem fazed at all by the challenge. The very-possible State signal caller of the future told Cowbell Corner this week that he's "pumped and ready to roll" in maroon and white.

In the midst of a playoff run at Coronado (Texas) High, Robertson took time this week to discuss finally signing with MSU, his possible future as a two-sport star and more. What follows is a slightly-edited transcript of Robertson's conversation with Cowbell Corner:

Cowbell Corner: You’d been verbally committed for a long time so how did it feel to finally make things official with Mississippi State last week?

Robertson: It’s good. I mean when I committed back in March, that’s really what I meant. I made things official then. It didn’t matter what anybody else told me, I knew back then where I wanted to be, but it is relieving (to sign). And I mean, it’s just a good feeling and exciting to know that after signing day, it’s officially official. So I mean, I’m pumped and ready to roll.

Cowbell Corner: Recruiting is obviously tough and some guys commit and then reconsider. So why where you so sold and apparently rock solid on Mississippi State all this time?

Robertson: I mean, it’s just all opportunities I guess. It’s what they do for me as a quarterback, you know, as far as numbers go. And then it just felt like a family to me. (The staff) had been recruiting me since they were at Washington State and so we had a pretty good relationship since back then. And they were really the first Power Five school to offer me. So it was that sense of them being kind of the first (staff) to trust me and believe in me. That set the whole thing up to where, these guys, I’ve just loved everything about them since day one.

Cowbell Corner: You’ve obviously had a chance for a year now to sit back and watch the Mike Leach offense in action at Mississippi State. What went through your mind this season as you watched K.J. Costello and Will Rogers run the Air Raid. I guess, how have you watched Mississippi State’s games this season?

Robertson: I honestly try to name every play that they run. And I’ve been able to do that a little bit. I recognize some of the concepts and just kind of see what they’re doing. Obviously when teams are dropping back into zone, I'm kind of (seeing) what philosophy goes into what they’re trying to do. Then as far as man goes, running those shallow crossing routes to get those natural picks. So the biggest thing that goes through my mind when I’m watching the offense is just I’m trying to learn without officially being on the sideline or being in a Mississippi State uniform before I get the chance to be in the film room with these guys. I’m just trying to learn and see what they’re trying to do.

Cowbell Corner: Exactly how similar is what MSU is running offensively to what you’re doing in high school?

Robertson: Very, very. It’s like I was saying, I mean, I can recognize almost everything they do.

Cowbell Corner: So what are the next few months for you like? I know you obviously have a passion for baseball as well, so looking forward to that?

Robertson: Well right now we’re still rolling in football (in the playoffs). But as soon as that ends, then yeah, I’ll make the transition and that’s what I’ll focus on for a little bit. I feel like I do a pretty good job of keeping the rust off (in baseball). Right now, I’ll go and hit every once and awhile since we’re still in football season. And when it’s baseball season, I’ll throw (the football) almost every day. And I’ll lift trying to gain weight and stuff like that. I mean, for me, really it’s all about competition. I love to compete. That’s why I love baseball so much. It’s just another chance to go out and compete against other people.

Cowbell Corner: I know you’ll apparently have the opportunity to play baseball at Mississippi State as well. How much do you keep in contact with MSU head baseball coach Chris Lemonis and how much of a challenge do you think that might be, especially given the position you play in football?

Robertson: I’ve said from day one we’re just gonna play it by ear. It’s an incredible opportunity to have the chance to play both. Now do I know how things are going to shake out? No I don’t. But I’ll be excited either way. But yes, I do talk to (Lemonis). Obviously not as much as I talk to (MSU assistant football coach Dave Nichol) or anybody on the football staff, but we’ll text every once in awhile. Just, you know, ‘How’s it going?’, ‘Congrats on the win’, and stuff like that. But no, I don’t know how things are gonna play out. I’m just grateful for the opportunity I have in front of me.

Sawyer Robertson drops back to pass for Coronado High. Robertson signed with Mississippi State last week. (Photo submitted by Sawyer Robertson)

