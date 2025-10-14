SEC Roll Call: Where Penn State gets fired, Georgia is mocked and Darth Bama rises
The reaction to Penn State firing its coach, James Franklin, was best epitomized by Florida in this week’s episode of SEC Roll Call.
“He doesn’t even have a losing record,” Matt Mitchell’s Florida character says.
Of course, the real reason Franklin was fired was explained in the next line.
“He did lose to Northwestern, though.”
The reaction to Franklin’s firing does put the new world of college football in the spotlight.
Because when a coach can turn a never-was football program into a national championship contender overnight, winning nine to 10 games each year isn’t good enough anymore.
Especially at a big name program like Penn State. (Personally, I don’t think it’s Franklin’s fault. I think the football gods are still punishing Penn State for…well, you know.)
This week’s episode of SEC Roll is a short one, coming in at just over three minutes and there’s only one appearance by Mississippi State
Of course, the comments were directed at Ole Miss who took a ride of on the Lanke Kiffin roller coaster Saturday in a three-point win against Washington State.
Ole Miss also admits to watching film of Georgia, not Washington State which while funny, is also probably more accurate than we think.
Beating Georgia last season was a program-defining win for the Rebels. It was clear they were gearing up physically and emotionally to beat Georgia and they did.
But then the Rebels lost to Florida and its hopes of making the College Football Playoff vanished.
Ole Miss still has those same aspirations and with a No. 5 ranking in the latest AP Poll, the Rebels are in a position to make the playoff this year.
But the Rebels did have to give up its crown as the highest-ranked SEC team in the video. The crown now belongs to Texas A&M, but the Aggies didn’t accept it.
Because even the Aggies know that at some point this season, they’ll crash and burn. So, they try not to build up hope.
Some other highlights of this week’s SEC Roll Call include Georgia “clapping” which will probably be mocked in videos and in real life the rest of the season (and rightfully so because that was a horrible call).
Also, the emergence of Darth ‘Bama was great. Best line of the video was “I took (a lightsaber) from some goober cosplaying as an SEC team.”
It really is nice to have Missouri in the SEC because the jokes are endless.
Also, if Matt Mitchell actually reads this, where did you get the gold cowboy hat? Asking for a friend…