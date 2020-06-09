Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Receiver Tyrell Shavers transferring from Alabama to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

New Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's air-raid offense just got a new weapon.

Tyrell Shavers, who was considered one of the country's top prospects out of high school three years ago, is transferring from Alabama to the Bulldogs he indicated with a Twitter post on Monday night that featured himself in an MSU jersey. Shavers originally announced his intentions to leave the Crimson Tide last week.

According to 247Sports, Shavers has already graduated at Alabama and thus would be immediately eligible to play for Mississippi State. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting his true freshman season at Alabama in 2017. If Shavers can live up to his reputation he developed during his prep career, he'll be an incredibly welcome addition to an MSU receiving group that hasn't had a 500-plus yard receiver since 2016. 

Shavers, listed by Alabama at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, was a once a consensus four-star prospect out of Lewisville High School in Texas. As part of the Class of 2017, he was the country's 12th-best receiver according to 247Sports. Rivals ranked Shavers as the nation's 24th-best wideout while Scout had him at 13th in the country at his position. Shavers chose Alabama over multiple offers from other schools, including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.

However once in Tuscaloosa, Shavers found playing time with the Crimson Tide limited on a depth chart loaded with top receivers. After his redshirt year in 2017, Shavers played in all 15 games in 2018, but didn't record any statistics. This past season, Shavers played in all of Alabama's 13 games with one rush for 14 yards and one reception for 20 yards. He also recovered a blocked punt for a score.

Now though, Shavers is likely set for his biggest opportunity yet as part of Leach's pass-happy offense. It would seem Shavers stands to make an immediate impact at Mississippi State as other than Osirus Mitchell, no returning Bulldog wideout this coming season had more than 147 yards receiving last year.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bulldogs could be back on practice field (with Mike Leach) by middle of July

NCAA proposal sets up six-week preseason practice plan

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs get good news and bad news on recruiting front

Bulldogs add one commitment and lose another

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: Can MSU's 2020 roster match Washington State's 2019 production?

Washington State's offense had huge numbers last year. Can the Bulldogs replicate that under Mike Leach this year?

Joel Coleman

MSU baseball signee Kellum Clark says he'll come to State instead of go pro

Infielder posts that he'll head to Starkville and drop out of MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

MSU's 2021 baseball schedule might look familiar

Bulldogs slated to keep original 2020 SEC baseball slate, though order likely to change

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

MSU head baseball coach Chris Lemonis Q&A on the fall, the MLB Draft and more

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis discusses the upcoming months and what the Bulldogs might look like following the MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

Social media scenes: MSU athletes, administration and many others participate in Starkville's peaceful justice march

Mississippi State athletes and many others took part in Saturday's peaceful protest in Starkville

Joel Coleman

MSU QB commit Daniel Greek doesn't mind competition

Daniel Greek is one of two quarterbacks currently committed in Mississippi State's Class of 2021

Joel Coleman

Four of MSU's five senior/grad transfers expected back for 2021 season

Four Diamond Dawg pitchers are expected to return to Mississippi State baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: A look back at MSU's '98 CWS team

A deep dive into one of Mississippi State's all-time best baseball teams.

Joel Coleman