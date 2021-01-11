Six new Bulldogs start classes and set for spring football practice

Some new Dogs are on campus.

Mississippi State has announced that six members of its 2021 football signing class has enrolled in school and started classes on Monday. All six will join the Bulldogs for upcoming winter conditioning and are set to participate in practices this spring.

Here are the six players already in Starkville:

OL Gabe Cavazos, Jr. (Lake Cormorant, Miss./Lake Cormorant)

DL Randy Charlton (Goulds, Fla./Miami Southridge (UCF))

QB Daniel Greek (Argyle, Texas/Liberty Christian)

OL Nick Jones (Byhalia, Miss./Byhalia (East Mississippi C.C.))

LB DeShawn Page (Knoxville, Tenn./Fulton (East Mississippi C.C.))

OL Albert Reese IV (Edmonton, Alberta/Clearwater [Fla.] Academy International)

Those six guys are part of a 2021 signing class that currently includes 21 players that are officially Bulldogs. A 22nd is soon expected as receiver Makai Polk – a potential transfer from California – announced on Sunday that he is heading to MSU.

The Bulldogs have several other spots to fill in its class over the coming weeks. The traditional National Signing Day is set for February 3. MSU has several prospects it is targeting to possibly become Bulldogs that day including Louisville (Mississippi) High defensive lineman Ty Cooper and French Camp (Mississippi) Academy defensive back Calvin Johnson II. Cooper remains uncommitted to this point, while Johnson is currently verbally committed to Navy. State might also look to try and add another player or two by way of the transfer portal.

As for those already on campus, here is a quick look at each guy courtesy of MSU media relations:

Cavazos prepped at Lake Cormorant High School under head coach Nick Nester. He blocked for four 100-yard rushing games and 1,695 yards rushing as a senior. Cavazos, who was invited to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, also played tight end in high school.

Charlton spent three seasons at UCF, where he totaled 68 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 26 career games. He prepped at Miami Southridge High School under head coach Billy Rolle and guided the Spartans to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A state title as a junior. He was rated a top-35 defensive end nationally by Rivals (No. 31) and 247Sports (No. 32) out of high school.

Greek played at Liberty Christian School under his father and head coach Steven Greek. Greek threw for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns and led his school to the second round of the playoffs. Rated as the nation's No. 37 pro-style quarterback by 247Composite, Greek was one of MSU head football coach Mike Leach's initial commitments in the class of 2021.

Jones spent the past two seasons at East Mississippi Community College but did not play in the fall due to the school postponing its season. He is a top-10 junior college offensive tackle nationally per 247Sports (No. 9) and earned Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-North second team accolades in 2019. He was part of an offensive unit that averaged 457.4 yards of total offense and 34.8 points per game. His team ranked No. 7 nationally in total offense and No. 12 in scoring offense.

Page was rated as the nation's No. 26 overall juco prospect and the nation's No. 4 inside linebacker prospect by 247Composite. He was teammates with Jones at EMCC. In 2019, Page totaled 36 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, one fumble forced and one fumble recovery.

Reese prepped at Clearwater Academy International under head coach Jesse Chinchar. He was originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada before attending high school in Florida. Reese earned Sports Illustrated All-American Second Team honors as a senior. He anchored one of the most explosive offenses in the country as CAI's left tackle. A top-100 offensive line recruit per ESPN (No. 99), Reese helped lead an offensive unit that averaged 512 yards per game, including 245 yards rushing per game, as a junior. He paved the way for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and seven 100-yard rushing games.

