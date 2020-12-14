Mississippi State's Mike Leach shares positive update on Marquiss Spencer

After a scary situation, Mississippi State defensive end Marquiss Spencer appears to be on the mend. Spencer, who was injured and carted off the field during last Saturday's game with Auburn, is improving per MSU head coach Mike Leach.

"They're still observing him just as precautionary, but he appears to be OK," Leach said of Spencer on Monday. "They're going to see if anything further needs to be done, but it's promising right now."

Spencer was hurt in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 24-10 defeat. The senior was lying still on the field for several minutes, moving little if at all, before being removed with his head and neck immobilized. While he was being treated on the field, officials reviewed the play in which Spencer was hurt and ultimately called Spencer for a targeting penalty, announcing the infraction as Spencer was being carted out of the stadium to be placed in an ambulance.

In his postgame press conference Saturday, Leach noted that Spencer was already moving around at the hospital. It now appears even more progress has been made since.

Spencer has played in all nine games this year. The Greenwood, Mississippi, native has 30 tackles with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He also has an interception.

Spencer was honored prior to Saturday's game, along with other Mississippi State seniors, as part of MSU's annual senior day festivities. However it is unknown at this time if this will actually be Spencer's final season in maroon and white. The NCAA isn't counting this season against athletes' eligibility, so seniors will have the option to come back in 2021.

