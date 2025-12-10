Two more coaches added to Mississippi State football program

Hopefully, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby is a good juggler.

Right now, Lebby and the Bulldogs are preparing for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 2. He’s also working to retain key players for next season, as well as prepare the 15-day transfer portal window.

If that wasn’t enough, the football program is undergoing some coaching changes on both offense and defense.

It’s a lot going on, but such is the life of an SEC football coach.

The latest news comes on the coaching front with two new additions officially announced.

Bush Hamdan was named associated head coach for offense on Wednesday. He brings 17 years of experience at the collegiate and NFL levels.

Hamdan spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kentucky and before that held the same position at Boise State (the year before the Broncos went to the College Football Playoff).

At Boise State, the Broncos finished No. 26 amongst FBS teams in total offense (436.1 yards per game), No. 7 rushing offense (214.8 ypg). Most notably to Mississippi State fans, the Broncos were No. 17 in sacks allowed (1.08 per game).

"We're excited to welcome Bush and his family to Mississippi State,” Lebby said in a written statement. “He is a veteran coach and elite offensive mind with nearly two decades of experience across the SEC, Power 4 and the NFL. He's proven he can teach, connect and help players improve at every level. He has worked with quarterbacks and wideouts in some of the best leagues in football, and that experience will be a real strength for us offensively. He will be a great resource for our staff and our players."

The other coaching addition brings back another familiar face to Starkville.

Matt Brock has been hired as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, bringing him back to Mississippi State where he spent four seasons.

Brock worked with Arnett to build a top five SEC defense. He even served as defensive coordinator in 2023 when Arnett was promoted to head coach. That unit finished sixth in the SEC in total defense (350.6 ypg) and fifth in passing defense (204.7 ypg).

Both of those measurements would be huge improvements to what Mississippi State has fielded on defense the last two seasons.

"We're fired up to bring Matt back to Mississippi State,” Lebby said. “He's an elite teacher and a rigorous game planner who is as detailed and thorough as anybody in this profession. Matt is a relentless recruiter, he develops players at a high level and he understands exactly how Zach wants to attack on defense. His experience, energy and preparation make him a huge addition for our program."

It does have the feel of “bring the band back together” type of vibes and some skepticism is appropriate. But even in a 2023 season that saw Arnett fired before the season ended, the Bulldogs’ defense was very stout.

