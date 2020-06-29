Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Three-star safety commits to MSU football

Joel Coleman

It has been a productive 48 hours or so for Mississippi State. Two days after picking up a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Theodore Knox, the Bulldogs got a pledge from three-star safety Myzel Williams on Monday.

Williams is getting set to play his senior season at Deland High School in Florida. He picked Mississippi State over a host of other opportunities, including offers from South Carolina, North Carolina State, California and Louisville.

According to 247Sports, Williams is ranked 91st among all safeties in the country. He is tabbed as the state of Florida's 134th-best player.

Williams becomes the 11th commitment in Mississippi State's class of 2021. Nine of those 11 commits are rated as three-star players by the 247Sports Composite. Those nine include Williams, athlete Kadarius Calloway, wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter, cornerback Cortez Eatmon, linebacker Navonteque Strong, offensive lineman Makylan Pounders, quarterback Daniel Greek, running back Amariyon Howard and safety Corey Ellington. Meanwhile, quarterback Sawyer Robertson and Knox are both rated as four-star prospects. 

With Williams' commitment, MSU's class is currently rated as 38th in the country and 10th in the Southeastern Conference by 247Sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA, SEC and Mississippi State officials issue statements after legislators vote to change state of Mississippi flag

MSU's president, athletic director and others weigh in after Sunday's vote

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: Kylin Hill's Legacy now intertwined with Mississippi history

The state of Mississippi's flag is changing and Mississippi State's Kylin Hill played a part in making that happen

Joel Coleman

OPINION: Kylin Hill delivers the biggest carry he’ll ever have

Hill helped push state of Mississippi to change its state flag

Joel Coleman

Q&A Part 2: MSU O-line coach Mason Miller discusses who'll play center, Scott Lashley, Mike Leach and more

Miller has both played for and worked for Mike Leach

Joel Coleman

Jordan Westburg signs with Baltimore Orioles

Former Mississippi State shortstop is officially a pro ballplayer

Joel Coleman

With foundation laid for state flag change, Mississippi State looks to benefit

Resolution to change flag passes Mississippi House or Representatives and Senate

Joel Coleman

Four-star wide receiver Theodore Knox commits to Mississippi State

Knox becomes MSU's 10th commit in 2021 class

Joel Coleman

Q&A Part 1: MSU O-line coach Mason Miller talks playing up front in the air raid, Charles Cross and more

Miller has been impressed with several of his guys already

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State head coach Rick Ray lands new job

Ray coached at MSU from 2012-2015

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State signee Austin Hendrick inks with Cincinnati Reds

Now three of the five MSU-tied players picked in the MLB Draft have signed

Joel Coleman