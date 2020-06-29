Three-star safety commits to MSU football

It has been a productive 48 hours or so for Mississippi State. Two days after picking up a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Theodore Knox, the Bulldogs got a pledge from three-star safety Myzel Williams on Monday.

Williams is getting set to play his senior season at Deland High School in Florida. He picked Mississippi State over a host of other opportunities, including offers from South Carolina, North Carolina State, California and Louisville.

According to 247Sports, Williams is ranked 91st among all safeties in the country. He is tabbed as the state of Florida's 134th-best player.

Williams becomes the 11th commitment in Mississippi State's class of 2021. Nine of those 11 commits are rated as three-star players by the 247Sports Composite. Those nine include Williams, athlete Kadarius Calloway, wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter, cornerback Cortez Eatmon, linebacker Navonteque Strong, offensive lineman Makylan Pounders, quarterback Daniel Greek, running back Amariyon Howard and safety Corey Ellington. Meanwhile, quarterback Sawyer Robertson and Knox are both rated as four-star prospects.

With Williams' commitment, MSU's class is currently rated as 38th in the country and 10th in the Southeastern Conference by 247Sports.