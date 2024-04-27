Mississippi State Cornerback Decamerion Richardson Is Selected by Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 NFL Draft
Decamerion Richardson has been drafted by Las Vegas Raiders with the 112th pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Lousiana native is the third straight MSU cornerback to be selected in the NFL draft.
Richardson is the first Bulldog off the board in this year's draft. He is the lone Mississippi State product in Las Vegas.
Emmanuel Forbes and Martin Emerson preceded him, and like Richardson, they are big and physical corners. Richardson was the best pure athlete on the Bulldog roster last season, and he will take his talents to.
Player Info
Decamerion Richardson
Jersey: No. 3
DOB: March 16th, 2002
Hometown: Cullen, LA
High School: Bossier High School
Recruiting Class: 2020
Recruiting Ranking: 3-star
Accomplishments
Richardson was a two-year starter at MSU and racked up plenty of tackles. Richardson led all SEC corners in tackles in 2022 (85) and 2023 (79.)
2023 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
NFL Combine/ Pro Day
Height: 6-2
Weight: 188
Hand: 8 7/8 inches
Arm: 32 3/8 inches
40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds
10-yard split: 1.48 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35 inches
Broad Jump: 10' 8"
What They're Saying
"Two-year starting cornerback with outstanding physical features but below-average coverage features. He's leggy with below-average lateral transitions and change of direction in space. Richardson doesn't play with enough anticipation or short-area burst to make plays on the ball but does have a big make-up gear in a straight line. He's OK as a tackler but should get better with a greater focus in that department. Richardson's size and top-end speed will immediately garner attention, but he doesn't appear to have the skill set to play safety and will be limited by a narrow scheme fit."
- Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst
Mock Draft
Chad Reuter of NFL Network and draft analyst predicts Richardson will go in the fourth round and the 131st pick to the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.
Projection
Round 4
The Last Word
On what he has learned about himself throughout the draft process.
"Just stay focused; that is the main thing."
And how Mississippi State has prepared him for this moment.
"It prepared me a lot. I had a great coach, Darcel McBath, who got me right."