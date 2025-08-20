Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State reloads new roster with hopeful improvements everywhere

Bulldogs coach Chris Jans reshapes the Bulldogs with size, rebounding, and shooting depth for the new season

Andy Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Chris Jans during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Chris Jans during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans thinks his team will look different this season after adding size in the frontcourt and scoring depth in the backcourt.

Those were problmes he needed to improve. They stalled the Bulldogs a season ago along with some lackluster shooting. And the rebounded needed to improve.

“We did not shoot the ball very well from three-point range a season ago,” Jans said. “We needed to get bigger and get better on the glass.”

In other words, they need to get better just about everywhere.

The Bulldogs shot just over 31 percent from beyond the arc in last year, a drop from the year before. They also struggled at times to rebound against larger SEC opponents. Mississippi State still earned a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, but Jans acknowledged deficiencies he wanted to address.

The offseason plan brought a roster that features increased length, rim protection and more perimeter scoring options to complement returning guard Josh Hubbard, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer.

Memphis Tigers center Moussa Cisse (32) is fouled while shooting by Wichita State Shockers center Quincy Ballard (15)
Memphis Tigers center Moussa Cisse (32) is fouled while shooting by Wichita State Shockers center Quincy Ballard (15) during the second half at Dickies Arena.

Frontcourt additions

The most notable change is the arrival of 7-footer Quincy Ballard from Wichita State. Ballard averaged 9.2 rebounds and nearly two blocked shots per game last season.

Jans called him a “rim protector we did not have” and said his presence should improve defensive efficiency and second-chance opportunities.

Mississippi State also added 6-9 forward Achor Achor and 6-7, 250-pound forward Brandon Walker. Both are expected to bring depth and flexibility to the rotation. Incoming freshman Amier Ali, listed at 6-8, adds another versatile piece on the wing.

“We had to find ways to close the gap in rebounding and interior play,” Jans said. “These guys fit what we need.”

Georgetown Hoyas guard Jayden Epps (10) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats
Georgetown Hoyas guard Jayden Epps (10) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats at Capital One Arena.

Perimeter depth

The Bulldogs also reworked the backcourt. Georgetown transfer Jayden Epps brings proven scoring at the guard position after averaging 12.8 points in Big East play.

Jans said Epps’ ability to create his own shot could ease pressure on Hubbard.

UAB transfer Ja’Borri McGhee joins as another ball-handling option, while freshman King Grace, a four-star recruit, provides long-term potential as an outside shooter.

Jans said the additions should balance a roster that leaned heavily on Hubbard for scoring last year. Hubbard, who tested the NBA draft waters before returning, gives Mississippi State an established offensive leader.

“Josh is a big part of why we’ve been able to reach three straight tournaments,” Jans said. “Having him back means stability for us.”

Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) during practices at Spectrum Center
Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) during practices at Spectrum Center.

Returning pieces

Mississippi State also brings back key contributors in forwards Cameron Matthews and Jimmy Bell Jr. Both started multiple games last season and are expected to play complementary roles alongside the new additions. Matthews, a senior, is regarded as the team’s defensive anchor, while Bell provides size in the paint.

The mix of experience and transfer talent gives the Bulldogs one of the deeper rosters in the SEC.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Chris Jans speaks to guard Claudell Harris Jr. (0)
Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Chris Jans speaks to guard Claudell Harris Jr. (0) during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.

Building on success

Jans enters his fourth season with a 70-36 record at Mississippi State and three NCAA appearances. The Bulldogs have not advanced past the first weekend of the tournament during his time in Starkville, but roster continuity combined with new personnel has raised expectations for a deeper run.

The SEC has added size across several programs, including Kentucky and Alabama, making rebounding and rim protection even more critical. Jans said the league’s overall physicality influenced his approach.

“You can’t compete in this league without being able to rebound and defend the paint,” Jans said. “That’s where we had to start.”

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans looks on against the LSU Tigers
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum.

Looking ahead

Mississippi State opens the season in November with a nonconference slate that includes neutral-site games before SEC play begins in January. Jans said the early schedule will help him evaluate lineups and roles.

“We will see different combinations early,” Jans said. “The depth we’ve built gives us options we didn’t have before.”

With Hubbard back, a strengthened front line, and added scoring options, Mississippi State enters 2025-26 with a roster that reflects Jans’ emphasis on balance and physicality.

Published
