Mississippi State's Jaden Crumedy Selected by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft

The long-time Mississippi State starting defensive lineman is heading to the NFL. 

Jacob Bain

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) looks on / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Crumedy has been selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 200th pick in the NFL draft. The Hattiesburg native was a four-year starter at MSU.

Crumedy is the second Mississippi State product selected in this year's draft, as he joins cornerback Decamerion Richardson, who was selected 112th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Carolina Panthers are the newest team to have a Mississippi State product as Crumedy is the lone Bulldog on the roster.

Crumedy was a part of some good defenses in Starkville, but he struggled with injuries. He missed eight games during the 2022 season, and the defense was noticeably better when he was on the field.

The Bulldogs have had several successful NFL defensive linemen, including Chris Jones, Fletcher Cox, and Jeffrey Simmons.

Player Info 

Jaden Crumedy 

Jersey: No. 94

DOB: July 30th, 2000 

Hometown: Hattiesburg, Miss

High School: Oak Grove High School 

Recruiting Class: 2018

Recruiting Ranking: 4-star

Accomplishments

Crumedy had a solid MSU career, but injuries throughout his career held him back. He was poised for a breakout year in 2022, but an injury in preseason forced him to miss the first eight games of the season. 

He appeared in 53 games in his career, including 47 starts. He totaled 119 career tackles, 8.5 career sacks, and 16 tackles for loss. 

In 2023, he had a career-high 35 tackles. 

2024 Reese's Senior Bowl Participant

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Invitee

2023 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2023 Phil Steele All-SEC (Fourth Team)

2023 College Football Network All-SEC Honorable Mention

2023 Outland Trophy Watch List

2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2021 All-SEC (Phil Steele 4th Team)

NFL Combine/ Pro Day

Height: 6-4

Weight: 301

Hand: 10 1/2 inches

Arm: 33 inches

40-yard dash4.97 seconds 

10-yard split: 1.69 seconds 

Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches 

Broad Jump: 8' 9" 

What They're Saying 

"Four-year starter with adequate size and impressive power at the point of attack. Crumedy plays with top-notch pad level off the snap and through the rep. He's not quick enough to consistently play into gaps but does feature quality knock-back pop and can handle himself against double-teams. He's slightly below average as a pass rusher but above average as a run defender and should continue to improve with better technique. Crumedy has the potential to become a rotational lineman in odd or even fronts."

Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Mock Draft 

Chad Reuter of NFL Network and draft analyst predicts Crumedy will go in the fifth round and the 157th pick to the Minnesota Vikings. 

Projection 

Rounds 5-6

The Last Word

On how he feels ahead of the NFL draft

"I feel like I am in a great position." 

On what he feels like he showed NFL scouts 

"Showing how I can move, my quickness." 

