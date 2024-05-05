Missouri Baseball Evens Series With No. 15 South Carolina, The Buzz: May 5, 2024
The Missouri baseball team evened its series with the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-3 on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers came out swinging and scored four runs in the first inning on three RBI singles by Trevor Austin, Mateo Serna, and Drew Culbertston. The team also plated a run in the third on an RBI single by Culbertson and two runs in the fourth on a two-RBI triple by Jackson Lovich. The Tigers added their final run onto the board in the eighth on an RBI single by Jedier Hernandez.
The Gamecocks put a pair of runs on the board in the sixth inning on an RBI triple by Cole Messina and an RBI single by Gavin Casas and added an additional run in the seventh with a solo home run by Blake Jackson.
Pitcher Carter Rustad started on the mound for the Tigers. The senior went 6.2 innings and allowed five hits, three runs (all earned), and struck out six.
Today’s Schedule:
- Baseball: No. 15 South Carolina at Missouri. 1 p.m. CT. SEC Network+. Live Video. Live Audio. Live Stats.
- Softball: No. 15 Missouri at South Carolina. 2 p.m. CT. SEC Network+. Live Video. Live Stats.
Tigers Results:
- Softball: Missouri 4, South Carolina 2.
- Baseball: Missouri 8, South Carolina 3.
Did You Notice?
- Former Missouri guard Sean East II was invited to compete in the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp from May 10-11 alongside 43 draft eligible players.
- The SEC announced the 2023-24 Brad Davis Community Service Award winners on Thursday from each school in the conference. Football edge Darius Robinson and gymnast Kyra Burns were the two recipients for Missouri.
- Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., and the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-99 in Game 1 of the second round in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Porter played 40 minutes and scored 20 points, six rebounds, one assist, and three steals.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
118 days.
