Mizzou Newcomer Named Appalachian League Player of the Year: The Buzz
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
Kam Durnin, who transferred to Missouri baseball from Wichita State this offseason, was named the Appalachian League Player of the Year on Monday.
The junior infielder matched the league's record for the highest single-season batting average at .407. He also set a new RBI record for the league at 56. He also led the league in hits, on-base percentage, OPS and total bases.
Durnin started in all 56 games for Wichita State last season, hitting .251, two home runs and 27 RBI.
SEC News:
Report: Ty Simpson Expected to be Named Alabama's Starting Quarterback
Vanderbilt Football Has Tangibly Different Feeling In 2025 Fall Camp, But It Still Has To Prove It Deserves It
Did you notice?
- ESPN listed Missouri true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode as a freshman to watch to make an impact in 2025.
- Missouri basketball assistant coach David Nutt spoke to the Tigers football team recently. Nutt was previously a head basketball coach at Arkansas State for 13 seasons.
- Missouri gymnastics added a new member to its 2026 recruiting class.
Countdown to Mizzou football's season opener:
16 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I tend to get overexcited."- Ron Jones
