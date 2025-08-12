Mizzou Central

Mizzou Newcomer Named Appalachian League Player of the Year: The Buzz

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson during a NCAA baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Tennessee won 10-1 against Missouri.
Kam Durnin, who transferred to Missouri baseball from Wichita State this offseason, was named the Appalachian League Player of the Year on Monday.

The junior infielder matched the league's record for the highest single-season batting average at .407. He also set a new RBI record for the league at 56. He also led the league in hits, on-base percentage, OPS and total bases.

Durnin started in all 56 games for Wichita State last season, hitting .251, two home runs and 27 RBI.

SEC News:

Report: Ty Simpson Expected to be Named Alabama's Starting Quarterback

Vanderbilt Football Has Tangibly Different Feeling In 2025 Fall Camp, But It Still Has To Prove It Deserves It

Did you notice?

  • ESPN listed Missouri true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode as a freshman to watch to make an impact in 2025.
IMG Academy wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (#1) looks to gain extra yardage
  • Missouri basketball assistant coach David Nutt spoke to the Tigers football team recently. Nutt was previously a head basketball coach at Arkansas State for 13 seasons.
  • Missouri gymnastics added a new member to its 2026 recruiting class.

