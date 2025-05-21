2 Mizzou Track and Field Athletes are All-SEC; The Buzz, Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Two Missouri track and field athletes earned All-SEC honors this season after standout performances. Senior high jumper Kristi Perez-Snyman and junior javelin thrower Valentina Barrios were the two to walk away with the honors.
Perez-Snyman currently holds the high jump record at the University of Missouri, which happened at the Show-Me Showdown at the Hearnes Center in Columbia on January 17. She posted a mark of 1.83 meters to beat out teammate Claudina Diaz, which ultimately broke the school record.
Barrios has a long and successful track record in college. She finished fourth in the SEC Outdoor Championship in 2023, along with other impressive marks, which led to her continuous success. Barrios still has one more season as a Tiger.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
There is nothing scheduled today.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- Baseball lost 4-1 to Alabama in the SEC tournament, ending the Tigers' season.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
99 days
- A five-star point guard in the class of 2026 broke down his recruitment with the Missouri Tigers and Dennis Gates.
- A look at recent Missouri women's basketball transfer commitment Chloe Sotell in a Tiger uniform:
- Some big rule changes are coming to the Olympics in 2028, which will take place in Kansas City. Could there be some former Tigers to participate in flag football?
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"He's a consummate servant leader because he absolutely recognizes that you have to flip the pyramid. Most people see the head coach up here, right? And so if you can flip the pyramid and have the head coach down here, feeding into all of these other things, I think that's truly a transformational leader."- Mike Alden
