Mizzou Earns Transfer Commitment From Kansas State OT, Missouri Native

The Missouri Tigers have added Kansas State offensive tackle transfer Will Kemna, per his social media. Kemna did not play for the Wildcats this season, and he was a three-star recruit in the class of 2025. Kemna redshirted this season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.



Kemna is a native of Eldon, Missouri, and played for Helias Catholic in high school, located in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Kemna was ranked as the No. 769 player in the 2025 class, along with No. 55 of all offensive tackles and No. 10 in the state of Missouri. He had offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Nebraska and Kent State, along with Kansas State.



The Eldon native is currently listed as 6-foot-4, 268 pounds. His efforts on the offensive line for Helias Catholic in his senior year led the Crusaders to a state playoff appearance.

This is the third addition the Tigers have made on the offensive line in the transfer portal. The first was Mississippi State's Luke Work, who played every position but center for the Bulldogs. One of the two guard spots may be the best destination for him, based on current personel.



The Tigers also added Arizona State's Josh Atkins, who played nearly all of his snaps with the Aztecs at left tackle. The return of Cayden Green may indicate a move to right tackle for Atkins, who started his career with Hawaii.

