Report: Canada Opening Criminal Investigation on Former Mizzou Standout Jontay Porter
Just one day after the NBA season concluded with a Finals series victory for the Boston Celtics over the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and former Missouri Tigers power forward Jontay Porter is being put under criminal investigation by authorities in Canada for his betting scandal, per ESPN's David Purdum.
Porter was banned from the NBA on April 17 after being found guilty of a betting scandal surrounding his name. He was first put under investigation on March 25 and wasn't allowed to play until the case was resolved.
On the Jan. 26 game, there was increased betting interest on the under for Porter props. He ended up playing just four minutes before leaving the game due to a "re-aggravation of an eye injury" from a recent game and all of the unders hit. The following morning, DraftKings Sportsbook said that the under on Porter's 3-pointers was the biggest winner of any NBA player prop from that night.
On the March 20 matchup, Porter played just three minutes before leaving the game due to what the Raptors called an illness. All of the under props hit and DraftKings reported that Porter bets were the most lucrative of the night yet again.
Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Craig Abrams told ESPN on Tuesday that the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau determined a criminal investigation is warranted after completing an assessment for the betting irregularities.
Four men surrounding the scandal were charged with wire fraud a couple of weeks ago for this, but Porter is yet to be charged.
"Jontay Porter is a good young man with strong faith that will get him through this," Porter's attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement last week. "He was in over his head due to a gambling addiction. He is undergoing treatment and has been fully cooperative with law enforcement."
Porter played in 26 games this season and is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 14 minutes per game.
Former Missouri and current Denver Nuggets standout forward Michael Porter Jr. defended his brother, Jontay, a couple of days after the investigation began.
"I've known my brother my whole life. I know what type of dude he is and I know he's excited to play basketball, and I highly doubt he would do anything to put that in jeopardy," Michael Porter Jr. said.
At Mizzou, Jontay Porter earned a spot on the 2017-18 All-SEC Freshman Team after averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24.5 minutes per game. He was also named the Co-Sixth Man of the Year that season. However, he was sidelined during his sophomore campaign after suffering a season-ending knee injury during a preseason closed scrimmage.