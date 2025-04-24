Columbia-Native Transfer Officially Signs with Mizzou Basketball; The Buzz, Thursday, April 24, 2025
The Porter family has had a rich history at the University of Missouri. New Mizzou forward Jevon Porter is the fifth member of his family to play for the Tigers.
On Wednesday, he officially signed with the Tigers for the 2025-26 season. Porter previously played two seasons at Pepperdine, then transferred to Loyola Marymount. His overall career stats currently sit at 1,103 points, 568 rebounds, 121 assists, 110 made 3-pointers, 83 blocks and 70 steals.
Porter's high school career occurred just minutes away from Mizzou Arena at Father Tolton High School in Columbia. Mizzou marks the third and possibly final school of his collegiate career.
"It's great to welcome Jevon back to Columbia and join his hometown team," head coach Dennis Gates said. "His family has had a lot of success as Tigers and it's great that Jevon will be able to continue that tradition at Mizzou. Jevon has the ability to be a mismatch on the perimeter with great size and length. He has also has a scoring mentality and the versatility that he provides will be a key to our team's success next season."
Today's Schedule
- Men's golf at day one of the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia - Live Leaderboard
- Baseball at Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at 7 p.m., Watch, Listen
Yesterday's Results
- Men's golf currently sits at 13th in the SEC Championship tournament. - Box Score
Did you notice?
- Mizzou offensive lineman Cam'ron Johnson reportedly met with two NFL teams ahead of the draft. He was also receiving interest from the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Mizzou Athletics historian Bob Brendel has been chosen as part of the 2025 Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame class. He joins former women's basketball player Sophie Cunningham and former running back and current special teams assistant coach Brock Olivo. Watch the announcement:
