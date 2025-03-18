Former Mizzou Basketball Player Enters Portal; The Buzz, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Mizzou Central

Former Missouri Tigers guard, Kaleb Brown, entered the transfer portal on Monday after one season with the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

With the Titans, Brown put up 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.1 minutes per game in his junior campaign. Finding more opportunity than he did in the past with the Tigers, he showed enough flashes to try his hand in the portal.

Brown did appear in 27 of Missouri's games in the 2021-22 season alongside his brother, Kobe, but things went downhill from there. He only played in 11 games the following year, and his time with the program culminated in him missing almost the entire 2023-24 season with a shin injury.

A fresh start was needed for Brown after things with south, and both parties ultimately benefited. The Tigers rebounded this year back into the NCAA Tournament, finishing conference play as the No. 7 team in the Southeastern Conference. Meanwhile, Brown finally had the ability to showcase his talent again after recovering from the injury.

It's unclear where the next destination for Brown might be, but as one of the earliest names to enter their name in the portal, he will have plenty of time to figure out what program fits him the best.

Today's Schedule

  • Missouri softball vs. Illinois at 3 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
  • Men's golf vs. General Hackler Invitational in Mrytle Beach in S.C. — Stats

Did you notice?

  • Inside Missouri football's trip down to St. Louis to visit City SC over the weekend:
  • Missouri gymnastics picked up a No. 4 seed in the SEC Championships Tournament. It will go up against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

