Former Mizzou CB Transfers to Coastal Carolina; The Buzz, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Amid all the NFL Draft news coming out in recent days, transfer portal news might've slipped the cracks.
Former Missouri Tigers cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne made his signing with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers officially on Monday, following his entry into the transfer portal on April 10. This marks the 18th outgoing Tiger to make his new commitment.
Wayne spent three seasons in Columbia, last recording five tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery through 10 games in 2024. With two years of eligibility and a deep cornerback room in front of him, the departure made logical sense for both sides.
Coastal Carolina finished with a 6-7 record overall and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference last year — an underwhelming campaign. For Wayne, however, it gives him an opportunity to have a significant role in the backfield of the Chanticleers' defense during the season.
Missouri will retain a strong cornerback personnel this year — headed by Toriano Pride Jr., Dreyden Norwood and Nicholas Deloach Jr.
Today's Schedule
- Missouri baseball vs. Kansas at 6 p.m. in Lawrence, Kan. — Watch on ESPN+, Listen on Tiger Radio Network
Did you notice?
- Tight end recruit of the 2028 class, Jack McNamara, received an offer from Missouri on Monday. The incoming sophomore hails from Brother Rice in Chicago.
- More awards follow Missouri gymnastics after it placed No. 3 in the National Championship:
- Mizzou softball's social media page kicks off senior week highlighting infielder Taylor Ebbs. She is second in batting average and tied for third in home runs for the Tigers this season.
