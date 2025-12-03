Pittsburgh Flips Mizzou S Commit Tony Forney Jr., Signs With Panthers
The Missouri Tigers took a surprising hit in their 2026 signing class after losing out on the pledge of three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. to Pittsburgh. Forney, a native of Marietta, Georgia, had been committed to the Tigers since July 4.
Forney is the No. 900 player in the country, according to national composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety who played for Kell High School is also the No. 80 safety in the nation and No. 93 player in the state of Georgia. He also held onto offers from schools like Wisconsin, Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and more.
For the most part, there were no indicators that a flip could be in progress for Forney to the Panthers. Forney had a long-time commitment to the Tigers and seemed content where he was. He will join three-star safety signee Isaac Patterson with the Panthers.
Luckily for the Tigers, two of their three commitments at the position have signed on throughout Wednesday morning. Four-star Jayden McGregory and three-star Brody Jones already inked singatures with the Tigers and they are now waiting for Carter Stewart to do the same.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- DT Tajh Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso, Oklahoma (Committed 10/17/2025)
- CB Ahmod Billins, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Abbeville, Alabama (Committed 10/25/2025)
- CB Jaxson Gates, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - La Verne, California (Committed 10/31/2025)
- S Jayden McGregory, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Des Moines, Iowa (Committed 11/19/2025)
