Pittsburgh Flips Mizzou S Commit Tony Forney Jr., Signs With Panthers

The Missouri Tigers took a surprising hit in their 2026 signing class after losing out on the pledge of three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. to Pittsburgh. Forney, a native of Marietta, Georgia, had been committed to the Tigers since July 4.

Forney is the No. 900 player in the country, according to national composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety who played for Kell High School is also the No. 80 safety in the nation and No. 93 player in the state of Georgia. He also held onto offers from schools like Wisconsin, Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and more.



For the most part, there were no indicators that a flip could be in progress for Forney to the Panthers. Forney had a long-time commitment to the Tigers and seemed content where he was. He will join three-star safety signee Isaac Patterson with the Panthers.



Luckily for the Tigers, two of their three commitments at the position have signed on throughout Wednesday morning. Four-star Jayden McGregory and three-star Brody Jones already inked singatures with the Tigers and they are now waiting for Carter Stewart to do the same.

