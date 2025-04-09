Former Mizzou Forward Wins Czech League MVP; The Buzz, Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Former Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter picked up some recent hardware overseas, winning the MVP award for the Czech basketball league.
Carter averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season. Throw on 1.2 steals, 36 percent shooting from the perimeter and 75 percent from the free throw line and Carter records an impressive MVP-caliber season overseas.
The former Tiger and Northern Iowa Panther was a solid player for five seasons of college basketball, two of which came with Missouri and three with UNI. In that time, he saw a whirlwind of different seasons and success levels during those seasons.
For the Tigers, he averaged 10.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds. Despite one winning season and one that went completely different, Carter was a steady leadership presence for head coach Dennis Gates through those two years.
Today's Schedule
- Women's golf at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia, All day
- Softball against Southern Illinois, 6 p.m. CT in Columbia, Missouri, Watch, Stats
Yesterday's results
- Missouri won the Tiger Intercollegiate with a team score of even par. Mattias Varjun, representing the Tigers, finished with a four-under-par score to win the individual championship, as well.
- The Tigers took down SIU-Edwardsville 11-8.
Did you notice?
- Kellie Harper has added another staff member in Michael Scruggs. He had previous stops at Georgia Tech, Tennesee and Purdue.
- The Tigers are ready for their gymnastics seminfinal match:
- Proof that retaining players in college basketball is more important than ever, especially with the transfer portal. Right now, the Tigers are slated to return 50 percent of their roster, with eight players total supposedly coming back.
