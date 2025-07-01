Former Mizzou Wrestler, MMA Fighter Undergoes Lung Transplant: The Buzz
After being struck with a severe case of pneumonia, former Missouri wrestler Ben Askren received a successful double lung transplant surgery on Monday, according to his wife, Amy Askren.
Back at home in Wisconsin, Askren has been hospitalized throughout the month of June after contracting the disease from a staph infection. The 40-year-old was placed on ventilator support on June 17, while officially being placed on the donor list on June 24.
Now, he will begin the road to recovery alongside his three children.
Askren one of the most decorated Mizzou wrestlers in program history. He went a staggering 87-0 between his junior and senior seasons, while also winning back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2006 and 2007. By the end of his collegiate career, he was named a four-time All-American and two-time winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy.
Following his stint with the Tigers, Askren became an MMA fighter. He joined Bellator in 2009, while transitioning to UFC in 2019. In 2011, he co-founded the Askren Wrestling Academy, which is based in Wisconsin.
