Mizzou Defensive End Accepts Senior Bowl Invite: The Buzz

As senior players wrap up their final collegiate season, the top talent has begun to think about the impending 2026 NFL Draft.

Missouri Defensive End Zion Young has found his name on a couple draft boards and is looking to increase his stock. In order to do so, he accepted an invite to the Panini Senior Bowl that is set to take place on Jan. 31, 2026. He is the first Missouri Tiger to accept an invite to a senior bowl this season.

Young is already joined by other SEC players, such as Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green and LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn. It is expected that other Missouri and SEC players join Young in the Senior Bowl.

In the 2025 season, Young recorded 38 total tackles and 6.5 sacks, two of the sacks coming against Auburn. He also forced fumbles against Kansas and Alabama. The 6.5 sacks in a career-high for Young, who previously topped out at 2.5 in a season last year.

Fellow senior Connor Tollison accepted an invite on Tuesday for the 2026 American Bowl, where he will try to win over scouts.

Women's basketball is set to face Cal in the ACC/SEC Challenge at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Live Stats, Listen

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Aidan Glover signed with UT Martin on National Signing Day. After entering the transfer portal last season, he ended playing at Northwest Community College.

Following the conclusion of the Mizzou volleyball's season, the team lost assistant coaches Cullen Irons and Jhenna Gabriel. They will have two assistant coach vacancies to fill.

Thank you Cullen & @jhennagabriel, you will always be part of the Mizzou Family 🖤💛#MIZ🐯🏐 | #LoveFamilyGrit pic.twitter.com/tiYw0b5Pni — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) December 3, 2025

Missouri volleyball player Caylen Alexander signed to play professionally in Puerto Rico for the Leonas de Ponce in the 2026 season.

Congrats Caylen Alexander on signing with Leonas de Ponce (@leonasdeponce) ahead of the 2026 LVSF Season 🇵🇷



🔗 https://t.co/1hWGWMVQyA#MIZ🐯🏐 | #LoveFamilyGrit pic.twitter.com/utVqJCDqxm — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) December 3, 2025

