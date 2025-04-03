How to Watch: Mizzou Gymnastics Begins NCAA Tournament in Seattle
Missouri gymnastics is heading to Seattle as the two-seed for its NCAA Regional meet. The Tigers will face No. 10 Georgia, No. 21 Arizona and No. 26 Arizona State.
The No. 7 Tigers enter the quad meet as the favorite to win. Missouri has faced Georgia in multiple meets this season, defeating the Bulldogs each time.
Missouri overcame Georgia 196.125-195.975 in the Denver Quad on Jan. 12 and 197.425-197.350 on Feb 21. The Tigers also finished ahead of the Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference Championship.
If Missouri can finish in the top two of the quad, the Tigers will advance to the Regional Final. After that, the NCAA Championship Semifinal and Final will occur in Fort Worth, Texas.
Below is full information for the meet, including streaming details.
How to Watch: Missouri in Seattle Regional
Who: Missouri Tigers (17-7, 5-3 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (5-9-1, 3-5 SEC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (15-4, 8-2 Big 12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (10-10, 2-4 Big 12)
Second Round: Friday, April 4 at 3 p.m. CT
Regional Final: Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington
TV: ESPN+
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers finished fourth at the SEC Championship. Missouri earned a 197.400, which put the team ahead of No. 12 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Georgia and No. 15 Auburn. Missouri fell to No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Florida. Missouri’s Mara Titarsolej earned a perfect 10 on bars in the meet.
Last Time Out, Georgia: The Bulldogs tied for eighth in the SEC Championship with Auburn. Georgia scored a 195.950 in a disappointing showing for the No. 10 team in the nation.
Last Time Out, Arizona: Arizona earned second place in the Big 12 Championship. The team scored a 196.675 to finish behind No. 4 Utah (197.775).
Last Time Out, Arizona State: Arizona State scored a 195.975 to place fifth in the Big 12 Championship. The Sun Devils finished behind Utah, Arizona, No. 18 Denver (196.400) and No. 32 BYU (196.275).