Live Blog: Mizzou Gymnastics Competes in National Championship
A tremendous season for Missouri gymnastics has brought the TIgers to the natinoal championship in Fort Worth, Texas.
No. 7 Missouri will compete against No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 2 Oklahoma for the title.
Missouri finished second in Session I of the semifinals Thursday, finishing with an overall score of 197.30000. The Tigers edged out Florida and Alabama in the semifinals to punch its ticket to the national championship.
Missouri has already claimed program history in the week. Not only by earning its first bid to the NCAA Finals, but also with Helen Hu being named the national champion on balance beam, becoming the first Tiger to earn an indivual national title.
For Hu and the rest of the team, there's a belief they haven't even put together their best performance.
"We keep breaking these records and doing amazing things," Hu said in a press conference Friday. " "We keep thinking, ‘Man, we didn’t have, like, our best day on every event. We still have room to grow, but we’re just going out and doing what we do every day in the gym.
Missouri will need to hit that peak Saturday afternoon, entering the competition as underdogs.
To follow along with the events, follow the live blog below. Newest updates will be posted to the top.
Live Updates:
• Rotation 2: UCLA - vault, Uneven bars - Missouri , Balance beam - Utah, Floor - Oklahoma.
• Missouri finishes the first rotation in fourth place. Full standings:
No. 1 (tie): UCLA, 49.6125
No. 1 (tie): Oklahoma, 49.6125
No. 3: Utah, 49.4500
No. 4: Missouri, 49.2000
• Missouri gymnastics end the first rotation with an overall score of 49.2000 on vault. Amari Celestine rounded the rotation out with the best score for the Tigers.
Full results:
Kennedy Griffin - 9.7750
Kaia Tanskanen - 9.8125
Elise Tisler - 9.8000
Hannah Horton - 9.8375
Jocelyn Moore - 9.8500
Amari Celestine - 9.9000
• Missouri egins the meet on the vault, Utah on the uneven bars, Oklahoma on beam and UCLA on floor.
• The meet will begin at 3 p.m. central.
How to Watch: NCAA Championship Final
Where: Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas
TV: ABC
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers placed second in their Semifinal with a 197.3000. Missouri clinched second place after a strong beam performance (49.5000). Redshirt senior Helen Hu earned a meet-high 9.9875 to win the beam title.
Last Time Out, Utah: Utah won its Semifinal, recording a 197.7625 in a victory over UCLA, LSU and Michigan State. Utah made a statement on bars, posting a 49.6500. 2021 Olympic silver medalist and Utah senior Grace McCallum impressed, earning a 9.9500 on vault, a 9.9625 on bars and a 9.9500 on floor.
Last Time Out, UCLA: The Bruins earned second place in their Semifinal, coming in close behind Utah with a 197.7375. UCLA has Olympian Jordan Chiles on its roster, and she triumphed on bars with a 9.9750. Senior Emma Malabuyo also earned a 9.9750 on beam.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: Oklahoma won its Semifinal, topping Missouri, Florida and Alabama. The Sooners achieved a score of 197.5500. Senior Jordan Bowers and junior Faith Torrez performed well, with Bowers notching a 9.9375 on bars and beam and a 9.9500 on floor. Torrez recorded two 9.9500s on beam and floor.