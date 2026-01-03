Recapping Day 1 of the Transfer Portal for Mizzou: The Buzz
The acquisitions haven't started quite yet, but Missouri was still busy on Day 1 of the transfer portal being officially open.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on everything that happened surrounding the Tigers on the first day of the transfer portal being open.
Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Jan. 3.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri linebacker Mike Scherer is headed back to UNLV's coaching staff after one season as Barry Odom's defensive coordinator at Purdue.
- After suffering a quad injury in Week 17, former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III will be active for the Bears' Week 18 game against Detroit, Friday's injury report revealed.
- Kentucky will reportedly host former Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson on a visit.
- Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech have emerged as the two leading schools to land former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula in the transfer portal. Pribula could reunite with his former head coach, James Franklin, if he chose to go to Virginia Tech.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, because we’re from the Midwest. We’re not from Florida, we’re not from California, we’re not from Texas. We still do play good football here in the state of Missouri. That’s what I’m trying to get across to people here.”Drew Lock
