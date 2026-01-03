Recapping Day 1 of the Transfer Portal for Mizzou: The Buzz

The acquisitions haven't started quite yet, but Missouri was still busy on Day 1 of the transfer portal being officially open.

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on everything that happened surrounding the Tigers on the first day of the transfer portal being open.

Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Jan. 3.

Did you notice?

Former Missouri linebacker Mike Scherer is headed back to UNLV's coaching staff after one season as Barry Odom's defensive coordinator at Purdue.

Sources: Former Purdue defensive coordinator Mike Scherer is heading to UNLV as the linebackers coach. Scherer has coached linebackers at Arkansas and worked as UNLV’s DC and linebackers coach in 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/pwG209DU8b — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

After suffering a quad injury in Week 17, former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III will be active for the Bears' Week 18 game against Detroit, Friday's injury report revealed.

Kentucky will reportedly host former Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson on a visit.

Kentucky is now recruiting the Missouri WR who caught his fake punt TD pass in 2023.



Marquis Johnson is a veteran wideout with over 1,000 career receiving yards.



MORE HERE: https://t.co/mNO1zaCLoX



pic.twitter.com/Ii3RvsUMos — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 31, 2025

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech have emerged as the two leading schools to land former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula in the transfer portal. Pribula could reunite with his former head coach, James Franklin, if he chose to go to Virginia Tech.

NEW: Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech are the top two schools to watch for Missouri transfer QB Beau Pribula, @PeteNakos reports👀



Intel: https://t.co/YGtyDcWgSe https://t.co/mGWqV4WBAK pic.twitter.com/8Gwrb4KQeY — On3 (@On3sports) January 2, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, because we’re from the Midwest. We’re not from Florida, we’re not from California, we’re not from Texas. We still do play good football here in the state of Missouri. That’s what I’m trying to get across to people here.” Drew Lock

