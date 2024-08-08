Missouri Assistant AD Brad Larrondo Named CEO of Tigers NIL Agency
The Missouri athletics program continues to make new developments this summer, as one assistant athletic director will be taking on an additional responsibility that will benefit Tiger athletes, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Sources: Missouri asst AD/Director of Football External Relations Brad Larrondo will be the CEO of Every True Tiger Brands, an NIL Marketing and Branding agency for Missouri athletes," Thamel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Larrondo brings 30 years of experience in college sports, including at Boise State and Auburn. The move comes with Missouri looking to capitalize on the momentum they’ve built in the NIL space. Larrondo also served as the football program’s Chief Recruiting Officer, and this role is expected to help sustain Missouri’s recruiting success."
Per Mizzou's NIL website: "Every True Tiger Brands, LLC (“ETTB”) was formed in 2022 to further advance the University of Missouri’s student-athlete NIL experience while positively impacting our communities. We are a full service NIL Marketing and branding agency and the leading provider of NIL marketing and branding services for student-athletes. We pride ourselves on being a leader in the evolving collegiate NIL industry."
The website also states that the mission is to "deliver exceptional service to a wide range of clients" and that they are "committed to providing innovative ideas that continuously bolster the student-athletes’ NIL experience."
Larrondo took an assistant athletic director position at Mizzou in March of 2023. Prior to his time in Columbia, Mo., he was the associate athletic director/football chief of staff at Auburn University from 2021-early 2023 and was the senior associate athletic director at Boise State University from 1994-2021.
Mizzou athletics have made a ton of changes this year, including when former athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois took the same role at the University of Arizona and former Memphis AD Laird Veatch became the Tigers' new one on April 23.