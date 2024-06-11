Missouri Athletics Awarded Community Service Certificate: The Buzz, June 11, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
The Helper Helper awarded University of Missouri student-athletes with the "Community Champion Certificate." The award is given to programs that meet the qualifications of 70% or more participation, 5 hours of service per student-athletes and 50 hosted events.
Helper Helper is "a community service app that connects volunteers to meaningful experiences in their community.
Did You Notice?
- Right Hand Pitcher Laurin Krings was featured on Softball America's Top 100 Player List. The statistics are determined based on the field, the strength of the schedule, and the team's success in the regular and postseason.
- Missouri soccer added Dimitri Kaliakin as an assistant coach on Thursday, June 6. Kaliakin is joining the team from Georgia Southern and previously was a graduate assistant coach of Ole Miss in its 2023 offseason.
- Missouri Men's Basketball staff member Dalon King was promoted to the Director of Basketball Operations.
- Nick Korta has joined the Missouri Athletics staff as the Assistant Director of Operations. Korta was previously the Bowling Green State Men's Basketball Director of Player Personnel.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
81 days.
We'll leave you with this...
Social Media:
Check out our...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
Published