Mizzou 2024 in Review: Team of the Year
Throughout the 2024 caledner year, the Missouri Tigers saw plenty of successful athletic campaigns. From Eli Drinkwitz's football squad that finished 9-3, No. 19 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and is set to play Iowa in the Music City Bowl, to a Missouri softball team led by Larissa Anderson that unfortunately lost to the Duke Bluedevils in the Super Regional, it was successful athletic year for the Tigers. Arguably no coach and team were the best, however, than Dawn Sullivan's volleyball team.
The Tigers' volleyball team went all the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 3-1. This was the first time the Tigers advanced that far in the postseason since 2017, the fifth time in program history. During that 2024 run, Missouri upset the two-seed and regional host SMU, winning 3-1 to advance to the Sweet 16.
Missouri's win against the Mustangs wasn't its only big win of the season. The Tigers beat the then ranked No. 9 Texas Longhorns on the road 3-2 on the back of senior outside hitter Mychael Vernon, who finished with 18 kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Sullivan's squad finished with a 22-9 record, dropping matches to Creighton, Louisville and South Dakota in the non-conference slate, adding an 11-5 SEC record to its resume. Even more impressive, this Missouri team made playing in the Hearnes Center a challenge for incoming teams. The Tigers finished 11-2 at home, only losing to No. 21 ranked Florida and No. 12 Kentucky at home.
The transfer portal was an important tool for reconstructing this roster in the offseason, adding Vernon and setter Marina Crownover via the transfer portal. The two additions were arguably two of the teams best players, with Crownover stepping into the starting setter role perfecly. Vernon is out of eligibility, but Crownover is only a redshirt sophomore.
Sullivan, the Tigers and the sport of volleyball as a whole became a fan-favorite sporting event for Columbia to rally around in this most recent season. The team's support now is huge and, with some solid transfer portal additions this coming offseason, another impressive season could be on the way.
This story is the fourth in a story of series reviewing the 2024 calendar year for Missouri athletics.