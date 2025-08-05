Mizzou's Ahmad Hardy Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
Missouri Tigers sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday morning. The award recognizes the best running back in college football.
The award is named after the three-time All-American running back at SMU. The winner will be announced December 12 at The College Football Awards on ESPN. 10 semifinalists will be announced in November, which will then be narrowed down to three finalists.
No Missouri player has ever won the award, but Cody Schrader was one of three finalists in the 2023 season when he rushed for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns on 276 carries. Schrader lost to Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State.
Tyler Badie was also one of three finalists in 2021, losing to Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State. Badie rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns that year on 268 carries.
Last year, both Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll appeared on the watch list for Missouri.
Hardy has earned national recognition already in his career, being named to the Freshmen All-American team by the Football Writers Association of America last year. He was also named the Sun-Belt Freshman of the Year.
Hardy led all true freshmen in rushing yards last season, tallying 1,351 on 237 carries with Louisiana-Monroe. He also led the team with 13 total touchdowns. He transferred to Missouri over offers from Ole Miss and other schools.
Through spring and fall practices with Missouri, Hardy as come as advertised as one of the top-rated running backs available in this year's transfer portal. His experience at ULM, which utilizes similar run schemes to Missouri, has made the adjustment easier too.
“He's been great, awesome," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference after practice Saturday. "He's a consistent player. He's been in the system as far as running the outside zone, so he knows how to make the cuts. He has a good feel for it. Thought he had a really big time running today on the left side
Hardy was also recently named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best player in college football. He was one of 80 players named to that watch list.
