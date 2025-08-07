Reacting to Mizzou Basketball's SEC Schedule: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his top thoughts from the Tigers' 2025-2026 conference schedule.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Southeastern Conference unveiled its full men's basketball slate Wednesday morning, giving dates for the Missouri Tigers' 2025-2026 conference schedule.
Below is the full schedule for Missouri for the upcoming season, including the non-conference slate, which was announced in June.
Missouri's 2025-2026 Schedule
Non-conference
(All times to be determined unless marked)
EXHIBITION - Oct. 24: vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m.
Nov 3: at Howard
Nov 7: vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 9: vs. VMI
Nov. 12: vs Minnesota
Nov. 17: vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 25: vs. South Carolina State
Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland State
Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Kansas in Kansas City
Dec. 11: vs. Alabama State
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis
SEC
Jan. 3 - vs. Florida
Jan. 6/7 - at Kentucky
Jan. 10 - at Ole Miss
Jan. 13/14 - vs. Auburn
Jan. 17 - at LSU
Jan. 20/21 - vs. Georgia
Jan. 24 - vs. Oklahoma
Jan. 27/28 - at Alabama
Jan. 31 - vs. Mississippi State
Feb. 7 - at South Carolina
Feb. 10/11 - at Texas A&M
Feb. 14 - vs. Texas
Feb. 17/18 - vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 21 - at Arkansas
Feb. 24 - vs. Tennessee
Feb. 28 - at Mississsipppi State
March 3/4 - at Oklahoma
March 7- vs. Arkansas