Reacting to Mizzou Basketball's SEC Schedule: The Extra Point

Top takeaways from Missouri's upcoming conference slate.

Joey Van Zummeren

Dec 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts to play against the LIU Sharks during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts to play against the LIU Sharks during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his top thoughts from the Tigers' 2025-2026 conference schedule.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its full men's basketball slate Wednesday morning, giving dates for the Missouri Tigers' 2025-2026 conference schedule.

Below is the full schedule for Missouri for the upcoming season, including the non-conference slate, which was announced in June.

Missouri's 2025-2026 Schedule

Non-conference

(All times to be determined unless marked)

EXHIBITION - Oct. 24: vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m.
Nov 3: at Howard
Nov 7: vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 9: vs. VMI
Nov. 12: vs Minnesota
Nov. 17: vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 25: vs. South Carolina State
Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland State
Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Kansas in Kansas City
Dec. 11: vs. Alabama State
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis

SEC

Jan. 3 - vs. Florida
Jan. 6/7 - at Kentucky
Jan. 10 - at Ole Miss
Jan. 13/14 - vs. Auburn
Jan. 17 - at LSU
Jan. 20/21 - vs. Georgia
Jan. 24 - vs. Oklahoma
Jan. 27/28 - at Alabama
Jan. 31 - vs. Mississippi State
Feb. 7 - at South Carolina
Feb. 10/11 - at Texas A&M
Feb. 14 - vs. Texas
Feb. 17/18 - vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 21 - at Arkansas
Feb. 24 - vs. Tennessee
Feb. 28 - at Mississsipppi State
March 3/4 - at Oklahoma
March 7- vs. Arkansas

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

