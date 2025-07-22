Mizzou Arena Getting Early Look at Jason Crowe Jr.: The Buzz
Though newly-committed Tiger recruit Jason Crowe Jr. is part of the Class of 2026, he'll see some action in 2025 at Mizzou Arena during the Norm Stewart Classic.
Inglewood High School — Crowe's current team out of California — will travel to Columbia to play Principia at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. This will be the last game of the event, but with the five-star guard taking the court, it'll be the one with the most anticipation.
Crowe slots in as Mizzou's second-highest recruit in program history, only behind current Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. The connection between both parties took some time to appear, but once it did, it was a quick turnaround to get his final decision to join the program.
The Norm Stewart Classic has been a staple in Columbia since 2007, with the goal of Missouri's former head coach being to raise money for cancer research and put a spotlight on high school basketball. This year, the spotlight will be even brighter with the debut of Crowe inside Mizzou Arena.
It could be the first look at a player that defines Missouri basketball for the rest of the decade.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou tennis coach Bianca Turati resigned from her duties to take an associate head coaching position at Texas, her alma mater, on Monday. With her departure, the Tigers promoted Silvia Chinellato to an interim head coaching role.
- Mizzou volleyball was awarded the 2025 AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2024-25 season, which requires at least a 3.3 on a 4.0 GPA scale.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
37 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"I know we have a lot to prove, but I like the idea of proving yourself all the time. This program is going to get there sooner or later. I just hope I'm around to make the trip."- Former MMB coach Norm Stewart
