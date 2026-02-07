Mizzou Defeats Florida, Earns its Highest-Ranked Win in Program History

The No. 7 Tigers have faced a very difficult schedule this season, taking on three top-three opponents to begin their Southeastern Conference stretch. That trend continued Friday, with Missouri hosting No. 2 Florida.

Before that, the Tigers fell to then-No. 2 Oklahoma, then-No. 3 Alabama and then-No. 2 LSU. Despite the losses, they remained optimistic, as wins and losses are not all that important. The score is what matters, and Missouri earned another impressive one against the Gators.

The Tigers recorded a 197.200, topping Florida’s 196.500 for their highest-ranked win in program history.



Missouri not only celebrated a huge victory but also its alumni, with Helen Hu, Amari Celestine, Jocelyn Moore, and others in attendance. With its old gymnasts watching, Missouri captured the lead right away.

The Tigers began on vault, and their best score was a 9.875. It came from sophomore Kaia Tanskanen, who earned third in the event.



Redshirt senior Elise Tisler and freshman Kimarra Echols followed with a 9.850 and a 9.825, respectively. Missouri’s total vault score was a 49.150, but it was enough to give the Tigers a lead following the first rotation.

Florida began the meet on bars, struggling on the apparatus. While the Gators did earn two 9.900s, they had three disastrous scores.



Junior Anya Pilgrim logged a 9.450, while senior Riley McCusker fell on her dismount and collected a 9.400. When senior Selena Harris-Miranda fell in the anchor spot, her 9.100 had to be dropped, forcing the Gators to count the 9.450 and 9.400. Thus, Missouri got out in front 49.150-48.475.

Despite leading, Missouri was unaware of Florida's blunders. Therefore, they remained focused the entire time.

“We can hear the crowd, but we're not paying attention to scores or what's going on so that they don't affect our gymnastics,” senior Addison Lawrence said. “There's no defense in gymnastics. It's only what we can do. We just stay locked in.”

Missouri first achieved a 9.900 during the second rotation, with freshman Maiya Terry accomplishing the score on bars. She tied for the crown with Florida’s eMjae Frazier and Kayla DiCello.

“So pretty,” Missouri coach Shannon Welker said of Terry’s routine. “She’s been struggling to stick those dismounts, so it’s great to see her stick that tonight. “

Florida outscored Missouri on vault, earning a 49.250. The Tigers matched that on bars, maintaining their lead, 98.400-97.725.

Missouri’s best event of the meet was, unsurprisingly, floor. The Tigers notched a 49.525.

After not competing in the last meet, sophomore Ayla Acevedo earned a career-high 9.925. Junior Kennedy Griffin and Tanskanen matched the score, allowing the three to share the floor title.

The Tigers earned a 49.275 on beam, with Lawrence headlining with a 9.950 and tying for the title with Florida’s DiCello. Hu, who was well known as the “beam queen,” watched as Lawrence achieved that mark for the fifth time in the last six meets.

Kelly also came up big with a 9.900. She demonstrated strong body control and impressive balance throughout her routine, capping it off with a stuck landing.

Next, Missouri faces No. 29 Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Lexington, Kentucky.

