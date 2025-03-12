Mizzou Diver Excels at NCAA Zone Championships; The Buzz, Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Missouri Tigers diver Collier Dyer is off to a hot start at the NCAA Zone Diving Meet in Iowa City, Iowa hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes. So far, Dyer has qualified for two separate events at the NCAA Championships.
For starters, Dyer punched his first ticket by qualifying for the 1-meter diving event in the NCAA Championship. He did this by securing eighth place in the event with a final score of 666.50 while easily making it through the preliminary rounds. He joined female teammate Megan Jolly in doing so, who qualified for the NCAA Championship as well.
Dyer wasn't satisfied with just one qualification, however. After sliding by preliminaries in the 3-meter dive with a score of 334.90, Dyer again qualified for the NCAA Championship in the event. The Littleton, Colorado native did it this time with a score of 717.70 to take seventh place in the event.
The men's side of the NCAA Diving Championships starts on Wednesday, March 26 and runs through Saturday, March 29. The event takes place in Federal Way, Washington.
