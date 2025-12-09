6 Mizzou Players Named to All-SEC Teams

Missouri placed more players on the All-SEC first team than any other school, with four Tigers being named to the team. Additionally, two more Tigers were voted by SEC coaches to the All-SEC second team.

The first-team players include running back Ahmad Hardy, right tackle Keagen Trost, linebacker Josiah Trotter and edge rusher Zion Young. The second-team players were left tackle Cayden Green and edge rusher Damon Wilson II.

Hardy led the SEC with 1,560 rushing yards, while Trotter finished the regular season with the third most tackles in the conference and Wilson and Young both finished in the top 10 of the conference in sacks.

Former Missouri running back Kewan Lacy, who transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season, was also named to the All-SEC first team.

Here's a look at all three of the teams.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt



RB

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M



TE

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Keagen Trost, Missouri

Trevor Goosby, Texas

C

Jake Slaughter, Florida

All-purpose

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Defense

DL

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Colin Simmons, Texas

Zion Young, Missouri

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB

CJ Allen, Georgia

Xavier Atkins, Auburn

Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB

Mansoor Delane, LSU

Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Michael Taaffe, Texas

AJ Haulcy, LSU

Special Teams

Place kicker

Tate Sandell, Oklahoma



Punter

Grayson Miller, Oklahoma



Return specialist

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M



Kickoff specialist

Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss



Long snapper

Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*

Ty Simpson, Alabama*

RB

Jadan Baugh, Florida

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*

WR

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Zachariah Branch, Georgia*

Ryan Wingo, Texas*

TE

Trey’Dez Green, LSU*

Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*

OL

Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Cayden Green, Missouri

C

Drew Bobo, Georgia



AP

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Defense

DL

Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Arion Carter, Tennessee

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB

KJ Bolden, Georgia

Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

Ty Bryant, Kentucky*

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*

Malik Muhammad, Texas*

Special Teams

PK

Peyton Woodring, Georgia



P

Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS

Ryan Niblett, Texas



KOS

Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Gunner Stockton, Georgia



RB

Nate Frazier, Georgia

Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

WR

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Mario Craver, Texas A&M



TE

Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

OL

Austin Barber, Florida

Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

DJ Campbell, Texas*

Lance Heard, Tennessee*

C

Parker Brailsford, Alabama



AP

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Defense

DL

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Will Echoles, Ole Miss

LB

Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Taurean York, Texas A&M

Harold Perkins, LSU

DB

Ty Redmond, Tennessee

Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Daylen Everette, Georgia

Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*

Colton Hood, Tennessee*

Special Teams

PK

Damian Ramos, LSU



P

Grant Chadwick, LSU



RS

Vicari Swain, South Carolina



KOS

Trey Smack, Florida



LS

Rocco Underwood, Florida



(* - Ties)

