Mizzou Football Embarks on Service Trip; The Buzz, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football athletes might be notably missing from recent "Zou to You" tour dates, but that's because they are currently far away from Columbia, Mo.
After finals concluded, the Tigers took for Harmons, Jamaica, on Sunday, as part of a week-long service trip. Between players, coaches and staff, there are roughly 60 members of the program participating, per a press release.
Harmons is an under-resourced community in a remote location, which has resulted in nearly two of every three people being under-employed. Higher education is often difficult to achieve, while money is scarce for the basic needs of the citizens.
Missouri's focus is on helping the estimated 3,000 people living in Harmons while it can. The focus will largely be on house construction, school service, refurbishing projects and Meals on Heals — a dinner in a local family's home.
Here is a glimpse at what the Tigers have been doing since landing in Jamaica:
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
Baseball vs No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in SEC Tournament at 9:30 a.m. in Hoover, Ala. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Monday's Mizzou Results
There were no games on Monday.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
100 days
Did you notice?
- Missouri women's basketball offered 2028 wing Ella Watts on Monday. The freshman averaged 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Bob Jones Patriots this season.
- Some of the highlighted members of the Missouri gymnastics roster that graduated with a degree over the weekend:
- With recent storm damage hitting across Missouri, Mizzou Athletics put out a statement yesterday in support of the affected communities:
Mizzou Quote of the Day
He was a great teammate, a phenomenal teammate. Wherever his place was in the locker room, whatever chair he was sitting in, guys would gravitate toward him. He was so funny and got along with guys from every background. Just a great dude. He was respected because he treated everyone the same and worked so hard."- Carson Palmer on Justin Smith
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube